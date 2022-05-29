LAWRENCE — After calls for her to step down and petitions with hundreds of signatures calling for her removal, School Superintendent Cynthia Paris is now asked to attend the next City Council meeting.
Councilors may consider a vote of “no confidence” against Paris at that time.
Councilor Pavel Payano, who serves on a public safety committee, said he and other councilors have been asking Paris to attend their public meetings for months. But she repeatedly declines.
Councilors said they want to discuss school safety, violence, gangs and other issues with Paris.
“It’s no secret with these communications that nothing has changed,” Payano said at a City Council ordinance committee meeting last week.
“For over a year, we’ve tried to get the superintendent to come to our meeting ... . I think there are some conversations that need to be had in the public eye,” he said.
Payano said the request is no different than when councilors ask a department head, police or fire chief, or leadership from a city nonprofit to come before the council to address issues.
Payano asked for a previously tabled agenda item regarding a vote of no confidence against Paris to be placed on the City Council agenda for the next meeting June 7.
It’s unclear if Paris will attend. She declined comment through a spokesperson.
Earlier this month, City Councilor Greg Delrosario called for Paris’ removal, citing her refusal to meet with city councilors to discuss school violence or a picket by cafeteria workers.
Delrosario said she was “fed up” with the way Paris was handling herself. He also spoke at the ordinance committee meeting last week along with Payano.
He said Paris has been invited to City Council meetings since 2018 but refuses to attend.
Delrosario, who represents District C, wrote to Gov. Charlie Baker, state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley, Mayor Brian DePena and members of the Lawrence Alliance for Education board about the issue in early May.
Delrosario said issues councilors wish to discuss with Paris include:
Bullying of a student at Arlington School that resulted in an assault.
Cafeteria workers who picketed in front of the School Department “regarding unfair wages and she has yet to meet with them to find a resolution,” Delrosario said.
Safety issues at city schools “that are in need of immediate action or resolutions” which city councilors on the public safety committee want to discuss and address.
Delrosario called for the immediate removal of Paris “on the grounds that many violent issues have occurred under her supervision and no actions have been taken to find a resolution that works for the security of the students and staff.”
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.