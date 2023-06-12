METHUEN — The City Council recently passed a resolution that aims to keep history from repeating itself.
To do that, the measure calls for collective bargaining agreements to be posted on the city website 10 days before a first vote by the City Council, in a form that shows how an agreement has changed over time.
“What this resolution does, it makes it so that when the council is given a proposal for a CBA, they’re going to need to have a few different documents all at the same time that will also be put online,” said Councilor Jessica Finocchiaro, lead sponsor of the resolution. “So that will be the previous contract that was approved, the new contract proposal, as well as the tracked changes version, where you can go and see what the changes were. Then you can go back to the other documents to confirm for yourself.”
Finocchiaro was joined in proposing the resolution, which passed unanimously, by Councilors Steve Saba, Michael Simard and James McCarty.
“I want to thank Councilor Finocchiaro for asking me to co-sponsor this because she continues to put forward legislation to implement safeguards for the future, and I appreciate that as a taxpayer,” Simard said.
There are several moments in Methuen’s recent history that this resolution addresses, Finocchiaro said. But foremost is the disastrous Police Superior Officers contract from 2017, which paid exorbitant salaries to police captains.
“It stays in your mind: How could we prevent this so future councilors don’t have similar issues, so we can never go backward to a certain point again?” Finocchiaro said.
She points out that a resolution was already on the books in Methuen, Municipal Resolution 4720, which dates to 2007 and requires that CBAs be made public 10 days before they come to a vote.
But that resolution was ignored by those who voted for the Superior Officers contract, as former Inspector General Glenn Cunha pointed out in 2019 in his letter to then Mayor James Jajuga, condemning the contract.
That earlier resolution also asks for a financial impact statement to accompany CBAs, which is called for in the new resolution, along with a requirement that the Chief Accounting and Financial Officer give a verbal summary of impact statements in person.
In 2020, the council also approved a resolution requiring that financial impact statements be provided with every item on City Council meeting agendas, which Finocchiaro pressed for and believes has raised the public’s expectations for transparency.
“If you expect to get a financial impact statement for an entire agenda and you don’t get one for CBAs, you’re going to be outraged,” Finocchiaro said.
While the additional requirements tracking the changes in each contract make the earlier resolution stronger, and harder for councilors to ignore, it also invites every citizen to take a closer look at their councilors’ votes.
“Oftentimes the residents find things that officials weren’t aware of,” Finocchiaro said. “They need to be given the tools and resources necessary to explore all this information, to be clear what’s being proposed.”
Finocchiaro, along with Councilors Saba, McCarty and Chair Eunice Zeigler, who all joined the council in the immediate aftermath of the Superior Officers contract, are in their third terms and will be required to step down in the near future.
This resolution emphasizing transparency is meant to embody the experience that these councilors gained while dealing with the unfortunate aftermath of previous votes on collective bargaining agreements.
“It’s important that we rely on doing a full comparison each time we have a vote,” Finocchiaro said. “Councils have a huge responsibility with approving these CBAs and this gives the councilors better tools in the future.”
