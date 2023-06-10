METHUEN – City Councilor David “D.J.” Beauregard hosted a spring clean-up with community volunteers to brighten up the streets of Methuen and collect litter.
“I think that at the end of the day an event like this is desirable for residents interested in helping do something even small for their community,” Beauregard said.
Beauregard worked to clean the areas and empty lots around Tenney Street with the support of City Councilor Eunice Ziegler, M&T Bank manager Kayla Drelick, and other volunteers. The Methuen Arlington Neighborhood, lead by Linda Soucy, focused on laying down mulch and beautifying the Tenney Street Park.
“It’s very important for us to get our kids out here and our adults out here and beautify the area,” Soucy said. “Now people take pride in their neighborhood.”
While the turnout was smaller than past years’ due to rainy weather, Beauregard said the group accomplished a lot around the Tenney Street area and park, even finding a chair, baby gate and a bottle from the 90s.
Soucy said the group collected about 20 bags of litter. She added that volunteers are able to see the impact their work has, which hopefully translates to less littering overall.
Beauregard started the community cleanups when he was first elected to City Council in 2020 as a biannual community bonding experience. He had noticed that a resident who ran a group called Keep Methuen Beautiful was not able to continue the effort, so he wanted to fill a void and support the city in addition to groups like the Methuen Rail Trail Alliance.
In past years, neighborhoods were prompted to start their own mini-cleanups with supplies provided by the Department of Public Works.
“I was thinking that by launching city lead events we were able to keep that spirit going,” Beauregard said.
This year, Beauregard decided to spread out the cleanup efforts throughout the season. The next cleanup event is expected in September, he said.
“We collected a decent amount of litter,” Beauregard said. “It was a really great group effort.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.