DERRY — The Town Council is nearing its budget conclusion while keeping some potential financial issues in mind dealing with the coronavirus, commonly known as COVID-19.
Councilors may adopt Derry's fiscal year 2021 budget on May 5, but are keeping an open mind about where the community might fall when it comes to budgeting for projects and other municipal priorities if the current challenges cause financial strain on the municipality.
Town Administrator David Caron first presented his proposed budget overview to the council at a meeting last month. The proposed numbers in his presentation will most likely be impacted somewhat by the virus, Caron said, stating the numbers were put together prior to the most recent challenges.
“There will be impacts on expenses and revenues,” he said when presenting his budget.
In his summary, Caron said the proposed numbers fully fund the fifth and final year of town collective bargaining agreements; there are no new positions proposed for the town; the budget supports future economic development goals and also includes strategies for funding potential impacts on the town due to the coronavirus.
The total budget to be approved is $52.1 million. That includes the operating budget along with wastewater/water budgets and cable funded through user fees and also all capital needs.
A proposed tax rate right now, before considering any virus impacts, is estimated to be $7.86 for the town portion, or about a $35 increase on a home valued at $250,000.
The council has to approve its budget by the end of May according to the town’s charter. That charter also stipulates that the town operate under a tax cap, restricting how much of an increase the town can have during budget planning based on calculations through the Northeast Region Consumer Price Index. The tax rate will be set in the fall.
Council is expected to vote on the budget May 5. Councilors will also approve the town's capital improvement plan list for fiscal years 2021-26
Caron also stressed, as part of the budget process, that the council should consider several strategies to deal with COVID-19 impacts and how town money could be utilized to support those strategies. That includes considering setting up a special COVID-19 fund.