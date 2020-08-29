LONDONDERRY — The countdown is on to the November election.
Within 24-hours of accepting the Republican presidential nomination, President Donald Trump landed in Londonderry to host his first in-person rally since the nomination.
About 1,000 people gathered in a Manchester-Boston Regional Airport hangar to hear the president speak Friday, while many supporters who couldn’t get inside due to social-distancing guidelines watched the president’s speech on a jumbotron outside.
“It speaks volumes that the first stop that he made after that great speech, his acceptance speech at the RNC, the first stop he makes on the campaign is New Hampshire,” said state Rep. Fred Doucette, R-Salem, who is a co-chairman for Trump’s New Hampshire reelection campaign. “He knows and loves the state and the fact that we delivered his first victory back in the day.”
Trump won New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary in 2016 and has since paid special attention to the state, visiting two other times this election cycle.
Supporters say Trump sees New Hampshire and it’s four Electoral College votes as one of the states he can hope to add to his wins this year.
Trump lost the Granite State to Hillary Clinton by about 2,000 votes in 2016.
To win the state this year, rallies like the one in Londonderry are important, Doucette said.
“It’s really important for the volunteers,” he said. “It’s for the people that are wearing out the shoe leather, making the phone calls ... We’re about to hit one million voter contacts in New Hampshire... that’s between door knocks and phone calls. One million voter contacts.”
Voters like Jim Vitale, of Plaistow, and Julian Acciard, of Derry, came to show their support for Trump. Both men stayed outside of the airport hanger due to the venue reaching capacity. However, they were able to show support from the outside and feel the energy of the crowd.
Vitale wanted his presence to reflect his gratitude for Trump’s role in the Payment Protection Program (PPP). Vitale, owner of Plaistow Family Eyecare, received funds from the program to help keep his business open.
“That pretty much saved our businesses from closing down, that was huge this year,” he said.
Looking ahead to the November election, Vitale is showing his support with a Trump sign on his lawn. He’s also shared with friends about how the PPP program specifically helped him.
His friends thought PPP money “went to larger companies exclusively.... but it really filtered down to local businesses,” he said. Only businesses that received more than $150,000 were disclosed to the public, but 85% of grant recipients received less than that, according to federal records.
“I think he is going to keep us safe,” Vitale said, explaining the other reasons he’s voting for Trump. “I think his platform of law and order is reassuring. His pro-life stance, I’m in favor of. I’m sure he will bring the economy back to its greatness from before the COVID. The likelihood of a Democratic improvement in the economy seems unlikely, (with) the chance they will be raising taxes significantly.”
Acciard agrees, “The debates, economy and rioting will be the deciding factors.”
As a Black man, Acciard sees this election as being decided by people like him who see Trump as a political outsider in a party that doesn’t normally appeal to them.
“These communities are largely conservative by nature but feel ignored. We’re naturally God-fearing and possess a capitalistic, entrepreneurial spirit,” Acciard said.
“Now they (Democrats) are running arguably the worse ticket for the Black community with a candidate (former Vice President Joe Biden) with 47 years in office making racist statements, defending actual racists, marching with racists, not to mention being on the wrong side of every foreign and domestic policy in his political career,” Acciard said.
Pairing that with Biden’s choice of running mate, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California, who is a former prosecutor, Acciard sees problems.
Supporters’ enthusiasm was ecstatic at the rally, which state Rep. Al Baldasaro, R-Londonderry, thinks will carry through to Election Day in November. Baldasaro, who is also a New Hampshire campaign co-chairman for Trump, recalled him coming to Londonderry in 2015 for a campaign event.
“People are more enthusiastic today than in 2015,” Baldasaro said. “The silent majority is not so silent and is alive and well.”
In the current polarized political climate voters will have a stark choice to make.
“They (Democrats) are helping make the argument that it is, in fact, a binary choice,” Doucette said. “The choices: Whether we’re gonna support law and order, whether we’re going to support our Constitution, whether we’re gonna support the safety and security of our borders, whether we’re gonna put American interests and Americans first. Or if we’re gonna go the way of socialism and Marxism. I believe it’s a very, very binary choice.”