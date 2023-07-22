HAMPTON BEACH — Country star Scotty McCreery is ready to take the stage for a sold-out crowd when he brings his upcoming tour to Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom on Sunday, Aug. 6.
McCreery, whose career launched in 2011 after winning Season 11 of “American Idol,” has made it a point to stop in New Hampshire for many of his tours. “The beach in the summer is a special place,” McCreery said.
While he hails from North Carolina, the crooner has a little bit of New England in him, he confessed.
His father is from Portsmouth and spent time with family in the area. “He would go to Hampton Beach when he was growing up and always had good things to say about it,” he said.
Now, McCreery sells out the beach venue every time he comes to town, and this time is no different.
“I’ll get out there and walk the beach in the morning and get to see fans coming out to the show,” McCreery said. “We’ve never not had a good time at Hampton Beach.”
The 29-year-old promises fans will enjoy a night of all things country music.
“We do country start to finish — no ‘ifs,’’ ‘ands’ or ‘buts’ about it,’” McCreery said. “It’s what I love to do.”
His setlist will span his 12-year career that includes five albums and older hits like “The Trouble With Girls” and newer singles “Five More Minutes” and “Damn Strait.”
McCreery will even throw in some unrecorded songs on this tour — some of which may make it onto his forthcoming album.
Covers of country classics that have influenced him will also be in the mix. Those are just as nostalgic for him to play as the crowd to hear, he added.
“It really is the older stuff that gets people going,” McCreery said. “It hits on that nostalgia thing for everybody.”
He said some in the audience might not be as familiar with his newer material and remember him more from “American Idol.” McCreery tries to give the crowd a nice sample of songs from his catalog to please everyone.
He said songs from his first album, “Clear As Day,” which came out in 2011 following his “American Idol” win, always get a big reaction from those who have followed him from the start.
McCreery embraces those days — over a decade later — noting it was an important part of his life that launched his career. His deep country voice as a teenager stunned both “Idol” fans and judges at the time.
“The fans have been there since Idol,” McCreery said. “It’s always fun to pay homage to that early stuff when I was just getting started.”
Now a family man, McCreery has grown up a lot since then, and is more comfortable in his own skin since his debut on “American Idol.”
He’s now a husband and father to a nine-month-old boy named Avery — which has shaped his music, life and priorities.
“I think I grew up as a person, grew into a man and started a family,” McCreery said. “It’s a long ways away from that 16-year-old who had no clue what he was doing but just knew he liked to sing.”
“I know what I want to say now, how I want to say it,” he said. “I love to write songs about my life and put them out there and see them take on a life of their own.”
His family will join him on this tour — and he’s ready for parenting duties after the performances.
He recently wrapped up a tour opening for Brooks & Dunn, playing packed venues. McCreery said for that hour, the crowd was singing the songs back to him and his band.
As soon as he got off stage and stepped into the tour bus though, it was dad life.
“I got a bottle ready and would put Avery to bed,” McCreery said with a chuckle. “It’s not the rockstar thing after coming off stage but it’s the best thing ever.”
McCreery is enjoying these new experiences and excited to take the family on the road.
He said fatherhood is his next step in life. Those experiences with his family and son are being woven into new music organically for the artist.
“It’s about him,” McCreery said. “Somewhere in there he’s inspired a lyric or inspired a thought. It’s changed a lot of things for me.”
McCreery will record more songs later this year for his new album. He already has five songs recorded and more written. He plans to release the album in early 2024.
