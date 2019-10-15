County leaders say sheriff fixed ticket

BRENTWOOD, N.H. — The three Rockingham County commissioners sent a letter to New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald accusing High Sheriff Charles Massahos of Salem of fixing a speeding ticket for a county employee.
Commissioner Kevin Coyle, a longtime New Hampshire district court prosecutor, said the commission contacted the attorney general and the Rockingham County attorney, as they are responsible for the administration of justice.
"I'm not going to tell you the sheriff committed a crime, as that's for others to decide," Coyle said. "But having been in law enforcement for 25 years, this (fixing a ticket) was not supposed to happen."
When contacted by The Eagle-Tribune, Massahos vehemently denied having fixed a speeding ticket for anyone.
"I don't fix tickets, and I don't ask my deputies to fix tickets," he said.
Massahos said that as of Tuesday afternoon, he had not received a copy of the letter from the commissioners' office nor had he been contacted by the attorney general's office.
"I can't comment on something I haven't seen," he said.
In their letter to MacDonald and County Attorney Patricia Conway, the commissioners said it was their understanding that Deputy Sheriff Joseph Costa had issued a speeding ticket to a county employee this past summer. A copy of their letter released to the news media blacked out the name of the employee.
The commissioners said they were only recently informed that Massahos had made a telephone call to the employee the following day to tell the employee he had personally changed the ticket to a warning.
"We are concerned that this behavior on the part of High Sheriff Massahos violates dictates established by the attorney general's office in the mid-1990s regarding 'fixing' tickets," commissioners noted in their letter.
"We are also concerned that by taking care of this ticket, the sheriff may look for some quid pro quo in the future from said employee," the letter states. "The proper administration of justice requires that all individuals involved in the justice system be treated equally and that no preferential treatment should be given to anyone based upon who they are or who they know."
The commissioners asked MacDonald and Conway to fully investigate and determine if any laws or ethical guidelines were broken.
Commissioner Kevin St. James said the sheriff has been playing politics while the commission has been trying to be transparent.
"When he starts going after employees, it's crossing the line," St. James said. "We don't want him holding anything over our employees, and without revealing the identify of the employee, he (Massahos) could potentially do a quid pro quo (a favor in return) with the person's position."
"I'm dead set against that," St. James said. "If you want to play games with me that's fine, but don't play games with our employees."
St. James said that under former High Sheriff Mike Hureau, he received a speeding ticket and nothing inappropriate ensued.
"While the deputy was issuing me a ticket, Hureau stopped and spoke with the deputy then went on his way," St. James said. "That's integrity."
St. James said the employee in question told him in July about having been issued a speeding ticket and that the employee planned to pay it.
"At the time I said it's not my business," said St. James, who added that he later spoke with Coyle, who had talked with the employee in question and learned about the phone call from the sheriff.
"As soon as we learned of the circumstances surrounding that ticket, we decided to act on this," St. James said. "By turning this over, we hope to protect the employee. The sheriff needs to know it's wrong. ... No one is above the law."
Coyle said the employee in question was uncomfortable with what transpired.
"Everybody is supposed to be treated the same, regardless of who it is, and when you have a sheriff doing something as blatant as this, it's not the proper administration of justice," he said.
Coyle said the employee holds a fairly high position, and the sheriff has interacted with this person since he was elected.
"We did identify the employee to the AG and to the county attorney, and we have a copy of the speeding ticket as well," he said.
"The employee is in a position where they could be helpful to the sheriff in his position and the sheriff may have seen this as advantageous to help this particular employee," Coyle said.
Coyle said he doesn't blame the employee, whom he said was put in a difficult spot.
"When someone calls you and says they're going to take care of a ticket, what do you do?" Coyle said.
"We as commissioners think that everyone should be treated the same, regardless of who they are," he added. "It could have happened once or a hundred times. We don't know. There are guidelines on how a ticket is handled. It must go through the court process. But to call someone to take care of a ticket is not one of the options."