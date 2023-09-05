The unique history, culture and natural resources of Essex County draw visitors from all over the country.
But to make sure that the people who live here appreciate these features as well, Essex National Heritage Area has hosted Trails and Sails weekend for 22 years, offering free admission to more than 150 museums, historic sites, trails and water-based activities throughout the region.
The Essex National Heritage Area was created at the Department of the Interior in 1996 to help local initiatives and projects preserve the unique character of Essex County.
They are holding Trails and Sails weekend this year from Friday, Sept. 15, through Sunday, Sept. 24, and will feature events all across the region’s 34 cities and towns, which occupy 500 square miles.
The events include a Bella Building Tour in Haverhill on Friday, Sept. 15, from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., which will explore the city’s historic Italian neighborhood.
Also in the Merrimack Valley, there will be a “Hike and Learn about the Shawsheen River” from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, in Andover and a tour of the Parson Barnard House and First Burial Ground in North Andover on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
On the North Shore, a Fish Flake Hill walking tour will explore one of Beverly’s historic neighborhoods on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 2 to 3 p.m. Visitors to Salem can enjoy an exhibit of Dominican Faceless Dolls at the Salem Armory Regional Visitor Center, on display from September 15 to 17, and September 20 to 24, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. The exhibit includes work by contemporary crafts people.
“From Ice Age to Climate Change: A Walking tour of Newburyport’s Waterfront” will be held Friday, Sept. 15, from 5 to 6 p.m. Also in Clipper City, veteran tour guide and local historian Ghlee Woodworth will explore “Black Newburyport: 1700s to 1900s” on Saturday, Sept. 19, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
In Gloucester, everyone is invited to visit the White-Ellery house and its newly constructed Native wetu, or seasonal house, on Friday, Sept. 15, and Saturday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m.
In nearby Essex, people can attend an exhibit on “Student Exploration: The Great Marsh and Climate Change” at the Cox Reservation. The exhibit will open with a reception on Thursday, Sept. 21, from 4 to 6 p.m., and will then be open on Friday, Sept. 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 23, from 12 to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 24, from 12 to 3 p.m.
The events were chosen to address four themes. One includes “Looking to the Future,” which involves learning about the importance of where you live and how to care for it.
Secondly, some programs explore “Preserving Coastal Resources,” while a third set of events focus on “Celebrating Hispanic Heritage.” Finally, another group of programs will stress “Sharing Untold Stories” that add to our understanding of local history.
While all Trails and Sails events are free, a few require registration, which people can discover at www.trailsandsails.org. The website also features a full description of each event, and is organized by date, location, theme, category and accessibility.
