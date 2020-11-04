As Wednesday wore on, weary voters and prognosticators remained glued to their TVs or cellphones, watching and waiting as results of Tuesday's presidential election trickled in from a half-dozen key battleground states.
Area experts said it appeared as though the Democratic presidential nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, would pull off a win over the incumbent, President Donald Trump.
Nobody, however, was willing to rule out the possibility that Trump would use the courts to wrangle a win away from his challenger.
"There are already suits filed," said John Greabe, a law professor at the University of New Hampshire. He noted that Republicans have filed a suit in Pennsylvania alleging that some counties called voters when they found mistakes on their mail-in ballots while other counties did not.
Republicans are claiming that's a violation of the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution because voters are being treated unequally under the law, Greabe said.
In Michigan, meanwhile, Trump filed a lawsuit alleging that a poll challenger was denied access to a room where absentee ballots were being counted. The suit sought to stop the count in that state.
However, the count went on and Biden was declared the winner in Michigan at around 4:30 p.m.
In Wisconsin, which was also called for Biden Wednesday afternoon, Trump's team announced it would be seeking a recount, which may not happen for two weeks. Biden won Wisconsin by around 20,000 votes.
It's not just legal action that could delay the final outcome of the race.
"People had said all along it would be an election week, not an election day," said Mary McHugh, a political science professor at Merrimack College. She noted that since 2000 — when it took 36 days before George W. Bush was declared winner — the country has become accustomed to knowing the results fairly quickly.
"The pandemic has a lot to do with it because so many votes were cast by mail," she said. "We are so used to having the results by now."
Depending on how things play out, she said, it's possible that the final outcome may not be known for weeks.
McHugh said one Congressional district in Maine — and one delegate — has gone to Trump, opening up the possibility of a tie, in which each candidate would end up with 269 delegates. A total of 270 delegates are needed to win.
"If Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina go to Trump, while Michigan, Arizona and Nevada go to Biden, they each have 269" because of the one delegate from Maine going to Trump, she said.
There hasn't been a tie in a presidential election since 1800, McHugh said, adding that if it happens, it's up to Congress to decide who the next president would be, with the House voting for president and the Senate voting for vice president.
Under the rules, the House votes by delegation, giving the edge to Trump because there are 26 Republican state delegations and 24 Democratic state delegations in the House of Representatives.
Meanwhile, the Senate, which Republicans appear to have retained, would likely vote for current Vice President Mike Pence giving the incumbents the win.
"It's 2020 so it's not outside the realm of possibility," she said.
Richard Padova, a politics and history professor at Northern Essex Community College, agreed.
"Trump had targeted that Congressional district in Maine," Padova said. "He campaigned there and won it four years ago. He's hoping for a replay of 2016. Even though it's only one electoral vote, in a close race, it could really make a difference."
Padova added, however, that it appeared as if Biden has the edge.
"It looks like Biden is in driver's seat," he said. "He has more paths to victory than Trump."
The mail-in ballots in the states that were still counting on Wednesday "probably favor Biden. Once they finish counting mail-in ballots, they'll put Biden over the top."
He said that's despite Trump's Wednesday proclamation that he had won the race.
"Declaring victory is part of his personality," Padova said. "He hates being perceived as a loser. He can't understand why people wouldn't vote for him."
McHugh noted, wryly: "I can declare I'm the starting pitcher for the Red Sox but that doesn't mean it's true."
She noted that the president cannot declare himself the winner. That job is up to individual states.