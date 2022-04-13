BOSTON -- Health officials are urging Massachusetts residents to get vaccinated and take personal precautions amid the latest wave of COVID-19 infections that's being fueled, in part, by a new and highly contagious mutation of the coronavirus.
Infections and hospitalizations from the virus are again climbing in Massachuetts and other Northeast states as the BA.2 omicron subvariant — which is considered even more contagious than its predecessor — becomes the predominant strain.
On Tuesday, the state Department of Public Health reported 1,712 COVID-19 cases, a 53% rise from 1,116 infections the agency recorded last week.
Meanwhile, the state's average positivity rate is now 3.42%, more than double the rate of 1.6% two weeks ago.
Hospitalizations are also ticking up slightly after plummeting from a winter surge of infections. As of Tuesday, there were 262 COVID-19 patients hospitalized with another 33 being treated in intensive care units, according to the DPH data.
A majority of the new COVID-19 cases reported over the past two weeks have been among the 20 to 29 age group, according to the state agency.
Medical experts say its not clear whether the latest increase in infections foreshadows a repeat of last year, when an explosion of cases overwhelmed the health-care system and led to major economic and social disruptions.
"We're definitely seeing an uptick in cases in Massachusetts and elsewhere in the Northeast," Dr. Daniel Kuritzkes, chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Brigham and Women's Hospital, said in an interview.
"Whether this portends a dramatic spike in the way that we saw during the winter with the original omicron variant, or just the bump, it's still too early to say," he added.
He said the early studies of the BA.2 subvariant suggest that similar to the BA.1 omicron variant, it is highly transmissible, which has accounted for its rapid spread.
But the new mutation also appears to produce mild infections, he said, especially among people who are fully vaccinated.
"It's likely the vaccines will have a similar level of protection," Kuritzkes said. "If you've been fully vaccinated and boosted you are unlikely to end up getting sick enough to need to be hospitalized, but that won't stop you from getting infected and possibly spreading it to other unvaccinated people, if you are exposed."
He pointed out the official COVID-19 case counts do not provide a full picture of the latest uptick in cases because many at-home test results are not reported to the government. Likewise, many government testing sites have shut down, which creates equity issues for low-income individuals who can't afford the tests, he said.
Nationwide, the rapid spread of the BA.2 variant has prompted major U.S. cities like Philadelphia to bring back masking measures and precautions.
Federal public health officials say they are tracking metrics such as infections, hospitalizations and deaths as the BA.2 subvariant spreads to other states.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House's chief medical adviser for the pandemic, said it's clear that widespread COVID-19 restrictions aren't coming back and that the nation will be living with the virus for a long time. He said people need to "assess their personal risks" and take precautions amid the latest surge in infections.
"This is not going to be eradicated, and it’s not going to be eliminated," Fauci told ABC News on Sunday. "So you’re going to make a question and an answer for yourself: 'What is my age? What is my status? Do I have people at home who are vulnerable that if I bring the virus home, there may be a problem?'"
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
