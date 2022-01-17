NORTH ANDOVER — Keeping track of COVID-19 can be an unsettling experience.
When Cheryl Barczak, health services director for North Andover’s public schools, described the current surge of infections to the School Committee on Thursday night, the numbers were startling.
“When I was here meeting with you on December 16, our total case count was 54, and Dr. Chan and I were talking about how scary that was, and how high 54 was,” Barczak said, mentioning Kenneth Chan, physician for North Andover and Andover’s public schools. “We talked about masks, and how important it was for us to keep all of our mitigation strategies with a case count of 54, and now it’s 197.”
Looking back on it, before and after the holidays felt like two different worlds.
“Here we were, thinking 50 was high the week of December 23,” Barczak said. “Then the week we got back we had 337 cases in one week.”
The number of COVID-19 cases combine students and staff, which includes teachers. As sobering as the current figure of 197 cases sounds, it is a relief compared to case counts in the school system from just a week ago.
“The highest number we had was on January 6, with 268 positive cases of Covid,” Barczak said. “So this is an illustration of how fast and how high the numbers did come, just in our school district.”
School Committee member Pamela Pietrowski said the trend in infections was like something you’d see in a film.
“You look at these numbers and think, we’re in a weird sci-fi movie,” she said. “What is happening? It’s insane.”
Barczak said the reality of the current surge, which has been amplified by the highly contagious omicron variant, has confronted the school system’s nurses with a work load that is “outrageous” and “overwhelming.”
“We have 12 nurses in our schools who do an amazing job,” said Dr. Gregg Gilligan, superintendent in North Andover. “That number does not include nurses that work in our Multiple Support Program.”
While hoping that the drop in case numbers over the past week represents a lasting trend, the school system is also looking to raise the number of students who have had vaccine and booster shots.
“Our booster rate is really low, 229 students at the high school and 36 at the middle school,” Barczak said.
There are 1,078 students at the high school who have received two vaccine shots, out of a student body of 1,310. At North Andover Middle School, 712 students out of 1,077 have had two doses of vaccine.
“We’re continuing to try to set up vaccine clinics so we can get the vaccine rate up higher,” Barczak said.
She noted that the surge in cases was forcing the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to make changes to their test and stay policies for students, but these had not been announced yet.
Gilligan pointed out that the school had obtained testing kits for staff members on its own, rather than relying on DESE for a supply. He said the tests would be given out before the end of the February break.
“We’re going to have about 1,000 kits come in, and they are really hard to come by,” he said.