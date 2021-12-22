LAWRENCE — The 3,900 COVID-19 rapid test kits arrived at a local church Monday and by 5 p.m. Tuesday, all of them were gone.
Pastor Milagro Grullon of Community Christian Fellowship Lawrence, whose church serves as a distribution center for food, Christmas presents for children and now the tests, said the free home tests can offer peace of mind at a critical time.
“I think people are scared,” Grullon said.
They are scared about another surge of hospitalizations and deaths with the arrival of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in a city that has been ravaged by the pandemic.
“Every single one of us,” she said, looking at her four volunteers helping with distribution, “know people who have died from COVID.”
Not only elderly people, but peoples in their 30s, 40s and 50s have succumbed to COVID-19, she said.
Grullon’s church is home base for the Asociacion de Mininsterial Evangelica Del Area de Lawrence, also known as AMEDAL, an association of 100 Lawrence area churches.
Gov. Charlie Baker has announced plans to distribute 2.1 million rapid tests throughout the state and is urging people to test themselves before going to holiday gatherings.
The City of Lawrence recently received 38,000 boxes of the tests. The city relies on local organizations with a network of connections such as AMEDAL to get the tests to residents.
Other organizations distributing the tests in Lawrence include schools, YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts, the Greater Lawrence Community Action Council and the Lawrence Housing Authority.
On Tuesday at 3:30 p.m., Pastor Whistler Santos left the Lawrence chapel with three bulk boxes of home rapid test kits – or 540 individual tests – to distribute to people at his Iglesia Cristiana Metodista church.
Each bulk box contains 90 packages of the test kits, and each kit contains two tests.
The tests give the users results in 15 minutes.
Parishioners have been asking about the tests, having heard in the news about the governor making the tests available to residents, he said.
Baker has made a priority of getting tests to urban areas where COVID-19 infects larger numbers of people.
The tests have also been made available in Methuen and Haverhill.
Grullon said 50 pastors had come to AMEDAL by Tuesday afternoon to pick up tests and there were still others who requested them but had not received them because the supply ran out.
“Tomorrow, we need to get more,” she said.