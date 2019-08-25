LONDONDERRY — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church hosts its annual Apple Country Craft Fair on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the church, located at the corner of Mammoth and Peabody Row.
More than 70 crafters from across New England will showing off their handcrafted items.
There will be drinks, baked goods, sandwiches and more available from the bistro. There will also be raffles. The fair is held rain or shine.
Atkinson author to speak in Groveland
GROVELAND — Atkinson author and playwright Michael Cormier will be guest speaking at the Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main St., Groveland, on Sept. 9 at 6:30 p.m.
Cormier will discuss the legacy and impact of the Salem Witch Trials. The event is free of charge.
If possible, guests can call the library at 978-372-1732 to sign up for the event ahead of time, but walk-ins are also welcome.
Class reunion planned
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill High School/Haverhill Trade School class of 1957 will gather at the China Blossom Restaurant in North Andover at noon on Saturday, Sept. 21.
Guests can order from the menu or enjoy the restaurant’s buffet. Dress is informal.
If you would like to reserve a seat, or for more information, contact Tom Behan at 978-372-9734, Pat Hayes Boulanger at 978-887-5965 or Terry White Jesionowski at 603-382-8053.
Please remember the Class of 1957 Scholarship Fund by sending a check to Tom Behan, 10 Primrose Way, Unit 4104, Haverhill, MA 01830.
Trahan is keynote speaker at Haverhill Democrat breakfast
HAVERHILL — Haverhill Democrat’s will hold their annual breakfast on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in the Galleria Banquet Room of Maria’s Restaurant, 85 Essex St. Congresswoman Lori Trahan, D-Westford, will be the keynote speaker at the event, which will also recognize State Rep. Linda Dean Campbell as the 2019 "Distinguished Democrat" elected official.
Candidates for the Nov. 5 municipal election have also been invited and will be recognized during the breakfast. The committee will also be recognizing several members as "Distinguished Democrats" for 2019 for their contributions to the committee.
The breakfast is open to the public and tickets are $25. Each person purchasing a ticket will also get to vote in a straw poll for the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates and the 2019 municipal races. Advance ticket purchases are strongly recommended as this event will sell out early.
For more information, email Roz McKeon at rbm521@comcast.net.
Women's City Club begins a new season
HAVERHILL — The Women's City Club of Haverhill will begin its 102nd season on Sept. 10 at 1 p.m., in the lower level of the Advent Christian Church, 160 Carleton St. All women are welcome.
Meetings include a brief business meeting, then a light lunch and coffee, followed by a presenter or informative speaker. Club president is Phyllis Farfaras.
The first presenter is perennial favorite, Bill Graham, a leading floral designer, who makes a return visit with his program, “Bounty of the Season.” He will arrange blooms while sharing humor, anecdotes and stories. His creations will be raffled at the end of the meeting.
The club meets Tuesday from September to December and then February through April at the church. Membership applications are available at all meetings.
New members are always welcome. Women come from many towns throughout the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire.
For club information, please contact Judy Dionne at jmrkd43@earthlink.net.