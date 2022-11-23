NORTH ANDOVER — The North Andover Police Department will host its Cram-A-Cruiser charity drive to benefit the Merrimack Valley YMCA Food Pantry.
The drive will be held at Market Basket, 350 Winthrop Ave., from 9 a.m. to noon on Nov. 27, Dec. 3, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17. Donations can also be dropped off at the North Andover Police Department, 1475 Osgood St.
Items in need include canned tuna, canned Vegetables, dry beans, pasta, shampoo/conditioner, deodorant, toothpaste, soap and toothbrushes.
For more information contact Officer William Brush at wbrush@napd.us.
Thanksgiving Day Breakfast canceled
HAVERHILL — The Touchdown Club’s Thanksgiving Day Breakfast at the Garibaldi Club has been canceled as there is no Haverhill High School Thanksgiving Day football game this year. School officials canceled the planned home game against Lowell in light of a hazing involving members of the Hillie football team.
Not Too Stuffed to Hike event is Friday
NORTH ANDOVER — The state Department of Conservation and Recreation will hold its “Not Too Stuffed to Hike” event Friday, Nov. 25, at 10 a.m. at Harold Parker State Forest, 305 Middleton Road.
The hike will be about two miles long on moderate trails. The event is best suited for children ages 8 and up.
Smolak Farms hosts tree lighting celebration
NORTH ANDOVER — Smolak Farms at 315 South Bradford St. will host its annual tree lighting event Saturday, Nov. 26, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Activities will be held in the Big White Barn from 4 to 6 p.m. Santa will arrive on a tractor and to help light the Christmas tree at 6 p.m.
Class reunion slated Saturday
HAVERHILL — Haverhill High School’s Class of 1987 will hold its 35 year reunion at Maria’s Family Restaurant, 81 Essex St., Saturday, Nov. 26, from 7 to 11 p.m. The restaurant will be closed to host this event. A voluntary donation of $15 per person covers the cost of appetizers.
Dance Ensemble presents ‘Nutcracker’
SALEM, N.H. — The New England Dance Ensemble will present “The Nutcracker” Nov. 26 and 27 at 4 p.m. at the Seifert Performing Arts Center at Salem High School, 44 Geremonty Drive.
The New Hampshire Philharmonic will serve as the pit orchestra for performances of Tchaikovsky’s score. The show will features guest artists from the Philadelphia and Nashville ballets. For tickets or more information, visit www.nede.org.
High Plain School fundraiser planned
ANDOVER — The High Plain Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization will hold its first Winter Wonderland fundraiser on Dec. 11 from 3 to 6 p.m. in the HPE gymnasium. This event is open to the public and will include a craft fair, Kendra Scott pop-up shop, raffles, food, festival of trees with decorated trees to be raffle off and activities for the kids.
Admission is $10 per person with a family maximum of $40.
The PTO is seeking donations of gift cards, products/services, gift baskets, and decorated trees. Sponsorship opportunities are available and your business name will be displayed with your donation. Tax-deductible donations will be raffled off as part of the school’s fundraiser and the PTO will provide you with a donation letter for tax purposes. Bring a new and unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots and receive five free raffle tickets.
Tables are $20 for artisans who would like to be part of the craft fair. To donate or to become a sponsor, contact Ashley Seto at Ashley.b.seto@gmail.com by Nov. 30.
