Traffic on Interstate 495 north in the Merrimack Valley is nearly at a standstill late Friday afternoon because of a car crash.
State Police said at 4:30 p.m. that only the breakdown lane is passable after the crash near the Merrimack Street ramp in Methuen.
No details about the cause of the crash, the number of vehicles and victims, or the severity of injuries was available from State Police.
State Police said just after 4:30 p.m,. that they were in the process of removing the vehicles involved in the crash from the highway so normal traffic flow could resume.