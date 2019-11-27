LONDONDERRY — Wednesday evening was a busy time on Interstate 93, New Hampshire State Police Communications Supervisor Michael Anderson said.
Multiple fender benders tied up traffic traveling north, he said. In Londonderry a two-car crash at mile marker 11.8 closed the road to northbound traffic just after 4:30 p.m., according to a tweet from the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.
The road reopened about 45 minutes later and no injuries were reported, Anderson said.
“It’s just going to be one of those nights,” Anderson said, adding he hopes the weather holds out as people travel to their holiday destinations.
Police worked to keep drivers moving, while opening up the right shoulder to travel shortly after the accident, Anderson said.