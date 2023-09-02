LYNN — Merrimack Valley Credit Union team members recently joined the Metro Boston Chapter of the Cooperative Credit Union Association to build beds for the nonprofit A Bed for Every Child, a Lynn-based organization that builds and donates new wooden beds to children in need. Foundations and mattresses are provided by the organization.
MVCU staff organized two teams, each working together to construct a wooden twin-sized bedframe. Participating MVCU team members included Aamir Chougle, Joel Rojas, Mikaela DeOliveira, Pam Stamp, Paula Kerwin, Glenn Prezzano and Sarita Ledani, who also serves on the board of directors for the CCUA’s Metro Boston Chapter.
In addition to building a bed, teammates brought pillows, bedding, books and stuffed animals to personalize the beds and make them comfortable spaces for the children they will be delivered to. The 15 beds that were constructed during the event will be sent to children that are currently on A Bed for Every Child’s waitlist.
“With heartfelt appreciation, we extend our gratitude to our steadfast allies from the Metro Boston Credit Unions of the Cooperative Credit Union Association,” said Tina Baptista, program director of A Bed for Every Child, in a follow-up email to the event’s participants. “Your unwavering support in sending a dedicated team to aid in the construction of 15 beds for local children on our waitlist is truly amazing.”
A Bed for Every Child began in 2012 as an initiative of the Massachusetts Coalition of the Homeless, a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to ending homelessness across the state. To learn more about A Bed for Every Child, visit ABedForEveryChild.org.
Chamber donates to students in need
LAWRENCE — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce hosted a Community Series Business Networking Mixer on Aug. 24 and donated backpacks and school supplies to those in need. Chamber members sent a special thank you to their hosts, Thrivent Financial and Forage Flower Co.
Greater Lawrence Community Action Council Inc. will distribute the supplies.
The Merrimack Valley Central Labor Council, a chamber partner, also made a large donation.
Business Expo at DoubleTree
ANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold the Fall Business Expo Health and Wellness Fair at the DoubleTree by Hilton, 123 Old River Rd, Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Admission for the public is free.
The event will include raffles, an after-expo networking mixer and free refreshments.
For more information visit merrimackvalleychamber.com
Networking mixer at Tuscan Village
SALEM, N.H. — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a Business Networking Mixer on Thursday, Sept. 7, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Tuscan Market Cooking School at Tuscan Village, 9 Via Toscana, Salem, N.H.
Cost to attend is $10 for members and $20 for future members and includes appetizers, a cash bar, and business card drawings for door prizes.
To register, visit online at merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
Bank boosts community support
HAVERHILL — Haverhill Bank is increasing its commitment to community events and organizations by $134,000, bringing 2023 annual support to over $261,000 — a nearly 20% increase over 2022, according to Haverhill Bank President and CEO Thomas L. Mortimer, who attributed the increase to strong quarterly results.
“This once again shows that institution is truly committed to the communities it serves,” he said.
Haverhill Bank is both FDIC and DIF insured, which means 100% of deposits are insured in full.
A depositor-owned institution, Haverhill Bank was founded in 1877 and is the oldest cooperative bank in Massachusetts. The bank’s Main Office is at 180 Merrimack St. in Haverhill. The bank also has offices at 163 South Main St., 1094 Main St., 6 West Main St., Merrimac, 281 Main St., West Newbury, and 396 Main St., Salem, N.H.
”The Boot” pub opening
HAVERHILL — The Renaissance Golf Club at 377 Kenoza St. is honoring the legacy of the city’s rich shoemaking history by naming its new onsite pub “The Boot.”
Renaissance officials say the new pub is decorated with images of boots representative of Haverhill’s shoemaking industry. It’s intended to become the main gathering place for club members whether they are about to play golf, just finishing up a round or looking for a casual meal on site.
A logo with the image of a boot will be featured in the pub as well as on baseball caps and other items. A soft opening is planned for the week of Sept. 4.
‘Leads Lunch’ planned
HAVERHILL — The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce will host a Leads Lunch on Wednesday, Sept. 6, from noon to 1 p.m. at UMass Lowell’s iHub on the third floor of the Harbor Place building at 2 Merrimack St.
Meetings are held on the first Wednesday of the month. Free for members and $10 for non-members.
For more information or to register visit online at tinyurl.com/4fvcjtxj.
Employer resources luncheon
NORTH ANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a resource luncheon titled “Is Your Employee Handbook Ready for 2024?” on Monday, Sept. 11, from noon to 1:15 p.m. at Joe Fish Seafood Restaurant, 1120 Osgood St.
Jacqueline Fogg, an attorney with Schwartz Hannum PC, will discuss policies, updates to Massachusetts and federal laws, the impact of a recent NLRB decision on handbook policies, and hold a Q & A session. Cost is $35 for members and $45 for future members.
To register, visit online at merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
Fund for Hawaii relief
LAWRENCE — In response to devastating fires that claimed over 100 lives and impacted thousands of others in Maui, Hawaii, the Merrimack Valley Credit Union has established the Hawaii Disaster Relief Fund through its nonprofit GoodWorks Foundation to support CUAid, the disaster relief center of the National Credit Union Foundation.
MVCU has already donated $10,000 to CUAid to assist their credit union colleagues as they help members through the process of rebuilding their lives. MVCU is now extending the opportunity to contribute to its members and the community at-large.
“We were so sad to hear about these fires and all of the lives, homes and businesses that were lost,” said MVCU President and CEO John J. Howard. “This is when the credit union community is needed most — to help our colleagues rebuild and help provide their members with the support they need during such a challenging time. Our team is happy to contribute to these relief efforts and grateful to CUAid for giving us a trusted way to do so.”
All community members are invited to donate. Visit Help for Hawaii at tinyurl.com/hhuc288e.
Members and non-members may also donate in-person at one of MVCU’s branches by cash or check made payable to the “RTN GoodWorks Foundation.”
All donations will be donated to CUAid.
Chamber to hold networking event
SALEM, N.H. — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its MVCC business networking mixer on Thursday, Sept. 7, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Tuscan Market Cooking School, Tuscan Village, 9 Via Toscana.
The event is sponsored by Haverhill Bank.
Pre-register and bring a potential new member for free.
Admission is $10 for MVCC members and $20 for future members.Register online at
http://merrimackvalleychamber.com
