HAVERHILL — Each year the Crescent Yacht Club in Bradford awards scholarships to deserving students in the local area, with the Massachusetts Maritime Academy being a priority.
The nonprofit club recently awarded Mass Maritime scholarship awards of $750 each to three area students: Gavin Flaherty of Haverhill, who is entering his senior year at Mass Maritime and is working toward his degree in emergency management; Kevin Couturier of Merrimac, who is entering his junior year and is working toward his degree in marine engineering, and Nick Lamattina of Groveland, who is entering his junior year and is working towards his degree in international maritime business.
This year, all three cadets are returning Crescent Yacht Club scholarship recipients, club officials said, noting that each student receives a scholarship for each of their four years at Mass Maritime. Scholarships range from $750 to $1,000 each year for four years.
The awards continue a tradition that began almost 40 years ago when the club began distributing scholarships to Mass Maritime and Maine Maritime students from the Greater Haverhill Area.
Every scholarship recipient over the years has graduated with a four year degree, according to Larry Coburn, the club's scholarship chairperson for 31 years.
In addition to a scholarship program, the club donates to a host of local charitable causes including Ruth's House, Veterans Northeast Outreach Center, an adopt-a-family program, the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill, Haverhill High School sports programs and more.
