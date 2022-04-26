LAWRENCE — The cause of an 8-alarm fire that swept through six Crosby Street buildings earlier this month will be listed as "undetermined," according to investigators.
Some 73 people from 17 families were displaced by the inferno. As many as 100 firefighters from Lawrence and 30 other communities from the Merrimack Valley and beyond fought the wind-driven blaze.
The fire is believed to have started in a triple-decker apartment building at 22-24 Crosby St. before rapidly engulfing five nearby buildings on the night of Friday, April 15.
Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said occupants saw flames coming from a third-floor porch and investigators also obtained video of the fire.
However, the porch was severely burnt and collapsed so investigators were unable to sift through the evidence, Moriarty said.
"So it goes down as undetermined," the chief said Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Heal Lawrence, a non-profit that aids disaster victims, and Mayor Brian DePena's administration continue to aid the fire victims.
Some victims have stayed in area hotels while others were able to move back into apartments that were not severely damaged, said Juan "Manny" Gonzalez, a Lawrence firefighter who co-founded Heal Lawrence.
He said the victims have been given gift cards and told to apply for any assistance available to them.
"We encourage them to keep looking for apartments," he said.
Donations can be made online to heallawrence.org. Gonzalez can also be reached at (978) 902-2336 to arrange for gift card or other pickup.
Liaisons from DePena's administration, including homeless coordinator Kelly Birchall Frazier, have also been providing the fire victims with food, transportation, clothing, temporary shelter and guidance.
To arrange for drop off of items for the fire victims, contact Frazier at (978) 771-2855 or email her at Kelly.Frazier@cityoflawrence.com.
No one was injured in the fire, which City Council President Marc Laplante previously called "an Easter miracle."
The Red Cross aided the fire victims immediately after the fire, taking them to the Lawrence Senior Center.
The Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority also sent a bus to the Crosby Street neighborhood to help residents with rides.
Lawrence firefighters were aided by firefighters from surrounding communities, including from Lowell, Salem, N.H., Amesbury, Salisbury, North Andover, Rowley, Lynn, Tewskbury, Nashua, N.H., as well as fire departments from as far away as Lynn, Salisbury, West Newbury, Beverly, Middleton and Danvers.
