SALEM, N.H. — Pedestrians will soon have a way to cross Veterans Memorial Parkway safely thanks to a crosswalk that the Town Council approved at its latest meeting.
The crosswalk is intended to connect Chasers Poker and Casino Room at 7 Veterans Memorial Parkway to their proposed expansion on the other side of the street.
Planning Director Jacob LaFontaine presented the plan to the council who unanimously approved the crosswalk’s construction on July 10.
The crosswalk comes from a condition of Chaser’s change of use to turn the former Kmart building at 167 South Broadway into an 800-seat charitable gaming facility in July 2022.
LaFontaine told the Town Council it’s not an ideal proposal, but the road needs a crosswalk. It will benefit those already crossing the busy road to and from businesses like Ocean State Job Lot and Market Basket.
“We have to cross people somewhere on Veterans (Memorial Parkway),” said LaFontaine.
He noted people illegally cross the street in that area on a regular basis.
Councilor Paul Pelletier said he’s noticed senior citizens trying to carry their groceries across the street from the Market Basket plaza.
Pelletier discussed the lengthy talks that the planning board has had regarding this crosswalk. He added this is the safest spot for one on the parkway.
“It’s important that this council keep our town and our pedestrians, whether they are residents or not residents, as safe as possible in our town so we don’t have any casualties,” Pelletier said.
Similar crosswalks are already implemented in locations around the Mall at Rockingham Park and throughout Tuscan Village.
The crosswalk will be equipped with flashing beacons to alert oncoming traffic that people are using it.
A median island will be installed for those who can’t fully make it across the four lanes of traffic in one cycle, LaFontaine added.
Town Council Vice Chairman Joseph Sweeney said he’d like to see some grass or mulch added to the refuge area for drivers at night to make the island more visible.
Town Council approval of the project was previously stalled on June 26 when a councilor wanted a perspective of what a driver would see on Veterans Memorial Parkway approaching the crosswalk.
Town Council Chairman Robert Bryant said the Planning Board has gone through all the necessary traffic reviews and gained input from the town’s fire and police departments. He would have approved it two weeks ago to get it moving along.
Bryant said, “No more delays.”
