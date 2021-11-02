DERRY — It may be the hottest ticket in town and people lined up along the downtown rail trail, all the way across South Avenue, to hopefully ensure theirs.
That included groups of friends staking out a location in front of Cask and Vine on Broadway, ready to be first in line.
The annual sale of Derry After Dark tickets was Sunday morning, giving people opportunities to secure a coveted ticket to the September 2022 event.
They came the night before, dressed as dinosaurs and other fun creatures, just in time to honor Halloween, while waiting in often drizzly conditions for the tickets to go on sale.
Derry After Dark’s fifth annual event is set for Sept. 17, 2022, and tickets went on sale Sunday at 10 a.m. with people lined up like they were hoping to get a prized rock concert ticket with little attention paid to the weather.
The annual downtown block party gets started after the annual Derryfest in MacGregor Park, with a portion of Manning Street closed off for the big crowds to gather to enjoy beer, food and wine — a celebration of local businesses, beer makers and others who come to Broadway to show off their products and support each other.
The inaugural event was held in 2017 with 800 tickets sold. For 2022, about 1,800 tickets were sold in less than two hours. Dozens of tickets will also be kept aside for nonprofit and other charitable causes to use as part of raffles or other money-making efforts.
Derry business owners Andy and Alana Day of Cask and Vine, Doire Distillery and Daydream Brewing Company have led the effort for the past five years. The event wasn’t held in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Supporting Day and Derry After Dark is an annual night out for many.
Craig Cerino and his close-knit group of friends gathered Saturday night, ready for the doors to open and ticket sales to begin.
“Same friends, same thing, everyone wants to support the community,” he said, “and Andy Day and Alana and all their endeavors.”
Alicia Cartwright, nearly first in line Sunday morning, said Derry After Dark is a great night out to celebrate friends, business and the community.
“It’s a great time, no fights, no problems,” she said.
Cartwright was among a group of friends that started waiting Saturday night for tickets to go on sale.
For Andy Day, it’s an annual labor of love that has blossomed into an event that brings people together for a night of support, fun, music, and friendship.
Seeing people line up for tickets Saturday night was a sign that the support is strong.
He said once his restaurant Cask and Vine closed Saturday night, customers just spilled out to the sidewalk in front of his business to stand alert and wait for the next morning.
“It’s like old school when you would get in line for concert tickets,” Day said. “People are so excited about it.”
Kelli Flynn and a group of friends were waiting patiently not far from the front of the line.
“We honor this event,” Flynn said. “It’s so amazing, it sells out.”
Flynn added she attends Derry After Dark every year and sees people she hasn’t seen in a long time, friends she knew growing up in Derry, through high school and beyond.
Once the doors opened to begin sales at 10 a.m., a big cheer came from the gathered crowd.
And in less than two hours, it was all done.
Those coming to purchase tickets also brought nonperishable food items to support local food missions.
Day said seeing the community so involved and embedded in this one annual event is a tribute to the people and their commitment to supporting each other and local business.
He said, “This day and the day of the event are the best days.”