The Cummings Foundation recently announced four major grants to Lawrence and Haverhill nonprofits totaling more than $1.5 million.
Mill Cities Community Investment in Lawrence was awarded a $1 million commitment over the next 10 years.
As a community development financial institution, Mill Cities collaborates with entrepreneurs, homeowners, and community leaders to develop innovative ways to deliver loans, investments, and financial services combined with training and advisory services.
Since its founding, MCCI has provided close to $11 million in capital to small business owners and supported over 100 businesses through its award-winning advisory services program, the Business Equity Initiative.
“We are honored to receive this generous and long-term grant from Cummings Foundation and thank them for their unwavering commitment to build economic opportunities,” said Glynn Lloyd, executive director of MCCI. “This grant will provide critical resources to help expand our business advisory services and continue our efforts to dismantle systemic barriers to income equality.”
Sarah’s Place
Sarah’s Place Adult Day Health Center at 180 Water St., Haverhill, will receive $225,000 over three years.
Officials at Sarah’s Place said the grant will be used to help them continue their mission of keeping aging adults active and healthy and will support activities that engage them and support the work Sarah’s Place does to keep individuals in the community, in their own homes, to delay the need for long-term care.
“The way the local nonprofit sector perseveres, steps up, and pivots to meet the shifting needs of the community is most impressive,” said Cummings Foundation Executive Director Joyce Vyriotes. “We are incredibly grateful for these tireless efforts to support people in the community and to increase equity and access to opportunities.”
Community Action
Community Action Inc. in Haverhill was awarded a $90,000 grant from the foundation.
Community Action is the largest anti-poverty agency in the Lower Merrimack Valley, providing assistance to low-income individuals and families in the Greater Haverhill and Newburyport seacoast areas.
With Cummings grant funds, “CAI’s MakeIT Haverhill” program will implement workforce development programming, including job fairs, digital literacy and equity workshops, and English language learner classes and supports.
“It will be a true game-changer for individuals and families,” said MakeIT Haverhill founder, Keith Boucher.
“We are thrilled,” said CAI President Kerri Sheeran Perry. “Cummings funding will support the work at MakeIT Haverhill to help stabilize families by increasing access to living-wage jobs, English language supports, and digital literacy skills.”
“We are most grateful for the nonprofit organizations that assist and empower our neighbors, and we are proud to support their efforts,” said Joyce Vyriotes, Cumming Foundation’s executive director.
Mary Immaculate Health/CareMary Immaculate Health/Care Services in Lawrence was awarded a $225,000 grant it will receive over three years.
MIHCS is a member of Covenant Health and one of New England’s largest nonprofit post-acute care providers offering comprehensive senior housing, rehabilitation and skilled nursing care services in Lawrence.
“This Cummings Foundation grant will support staffing and programming within a planned for and much-needed expansion of the memory care unit,” said Gerard Foley, president and CEO of Mary Immaculate Health/Care Services. “It will bolster our ability to effectively care for this population and enhance both the resident and family member experience.”
In 2021, 69 percent of Mary Immaculate clients, or 160 people, were Lawrence residents, said Del Downing, executive director of MINRC. “The remaining 31 percent come from towns across the Central Merrimack Valley. As the local population ages and the need for memory care support services increases, this grant will help ensure we are well-prepared with the appropriate capacity to serve those most in need.”
The Cummings Grant Program primarily supports Massachusetts nonprofits that are based in and serve Middlesex, Essex, and Suffolk counties. Since its founding, he foundation has awarded $480 million to greater Boston nonprofits. For a list of grant winners visit CummingsFoundation.org.
