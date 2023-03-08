HAVERHILL — The Buttonwoods Museum invites members of the community age 13 and older to enter a contest to curate your own exhibit. Do you have a collection of objects you would like the community to enjoy? Using your own artifacts and ideas, pitch the museum a story line for an exhibit you would like to see and implement.
Submit your proposal by April 28. Spend the month of May planning your exhibit with the Buttonwoods' curator. Install your exhibit the last week of July and first week of August and your exhibit will be on view for the month of August.
Your proposal should include a clear theme or story line and the type of artifacts you would like to exhibit. You may include artifacts from the Buttonwoods' collection when possible. To submit your proposal or for more information contact Jan Williams at jwilliams@buttonwoods.org or call 978-374-4626.
Haverhill native recognized for movie script
"Heart of the Matter," a TV movie written by Haverhill native Karen Struck for the Hallmark Channel, was among five TV shows nominated for a Writers Guild Award in the category of TV & new media motion pictures. Although she didn't win, she says it was a great honor to have been nominated.
A 1972 graduate of Haverhill High School, where she fell in love with writing, Karen (Lagasse) Struck's career in the highly competitive field of screenwriting has blossomed and has included writing episodes of The Good Doctor, working as a writer and co-writer on For Life for ABC, which one of Fifty Cents' many shows, and she's written three films that aired on Hallmark, as well as one for UP TV. You can watch "Heart of the Matter" on the Peacock channel.
"Hallmark took a chance on this project, since they have been known for lighter 'feel good' romances,'" Struck said. "This film is a romance, but the underlying themes are guilt and self-forgiveness, which was a departure and a risk for Hallmark."
"For a film to ever get made, it seems like a whole bunch of stars have to align perfectly," she added. "Winning a WGA award would have provided a forum to express thanks to everyone who made that happen."
Annual Golf Spectacular planned
ANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Golf Spectacular Monday, July 17, at Indian Ridge Country Club. Start time is 11 a.m.
To register or for more information, visit online at merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
Church to hold ham and bean supper
KENSINGTON, N.H. — Kensington Congregational Church will hold a buffet-style ham and bean supper Saturday, March 18, from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. Due to the pandemic and following the CDC protocol, it has been three years since the last family supper. The church has a newly renovated kitchen to work in.
The buffet tables will have servers at each dish. Enjoy seconds of the main meal if you are still hungry but please take only one dessert. Assistance will be available for those who find buffet service difficult. The menu will feature baked ham, two kinds of expertly-prepared navy and kidney baked beans, potato salad, coleslaw, homemade brown bread, rolls, coffee, tea, milk, ice water, and an assortment of pies and other goodies.
Suggested donation is $10 for adults, $4 for children ages 5-12, and free for children under 5. Free parking in the upper and lower parking lots; handicap parking available. Enter through the driveway side door. For more information email kcc1737@yahoo.com, leave at message at church office at 603-772-5821 or visit kensingtonnhchurch.com.
Business Networking Breakfast planned
METHUEN — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a Networking Breakfast Wednesday, March 15, from 8 to 9:15 a.m. at Ellie's Farmhouse, 436 Broadway.
Cost is $15 for members and $25 for non-members and includes coffee, a continental breakfast and business card drawings for door prizes.
To register, visit online at merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
