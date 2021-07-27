Cyclist injured on Windham trails

WINDHAM, N.H. —A bicyclist suffered head injuries after falling while riding on the Clyde Pond bike trails.
On Tuesday morning at approximately 9:22 a.m., Windham fire and police responded to an area at 68 London Bridge Road at the Clyde Pond trails following reports of a biker that had fallen.
According to a press release, Chief Thomas McPherson was first to arrive in the parking lot at the entrance to Clyde Pond and along with other crews arriving, entered the trail and with the assistance of a female running the trail, they were able to locate the patient.
He was identified as a 39-year-old who had been riding his mountain bike along the trail when his front tire hit rough terrain and ejected him over the handlebars, landing on his head.
He was wearing a helmet.
Initial assessment determined the patient had been alone at the time of accident. A bystander told emergency personnel the patient had been down for approximately 90 minutes before he arrived and called for help.
The patient was experiencing tingling feelings in his upper extremities and a loss of sensation and feeling in his lower extremities, the press release stated.
A request for air medical transport was requested with Boston Medflight landing on the Windham High School football field. The high school was secured while medical personnel worked on the incident.
Due to the extended length of extrication time and the necessary manpower needed, a request for mutual aid assistance was requested bringing a Salem engine to the scene. Others responding included Londonderry engine to cover and a Pelham engine to the high school along with Windham crews to secure the landing zone.
The patient was then brought out of the trail to an ambulance and then flown to Lahey Hospital in Burlington, Mass.