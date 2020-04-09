North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Rain early. Decreasing clouds with clear skies by morning. Low 36F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain early. Decreasing clouds with clear skies by morning. Low 36F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.