HAVERHILL — Oscar Quinones, the young man accused of murdering his Haverhill High classmate, admitted to police he "brought a knife to a fist fight," it was revealed it court, as details emerge about the altercation that police say began over a girl the men both dated.
Arrested Tuesday night after the stabbing that killed 19-year-old Efrain Indio Maisonet of Haverhill, Quinones was arraigned before Haverhill District Court Judge Allen Swan via teleconference Thursday and ordered held without bail on a murder charge. The judge denied defense attorney Jeff Miller's request for $25,000 bail and home confinement with GPS monitoring for Quinones.
In his ruling, the judge said he considered Quinones' lack of a criminal record as well as the potential risk of COVID-19 to inmates at the Middleton House of Correction, but simply could not overlook the seriousness of the information presented by prosecutors and the charge of murder. Quinones will be behind bars until his next court hearing on June 8. He is a freshman college student who studied neuroscience in Boston and worked a part-time retail job before he was forced to move in with his parents in the Haverhill area due to the coronavirus crisis.
Prosecuting attorney Erin Bellavia said the police investigation shows Quinones, after his arrest, talked openly about his disdain for Maisonet. Bellavia said a feud between Quinones and Maisonet went back several years and often got physical. The two men are members of the Haverhill High graduating class of 2019.
Bellavia said tensions between the two young men reached a boiling point Tuesday night at a parking lot behind the stadium, according to statements from witnesses. Bellavia said according to police interviews, the men planned to meet and fight over a teenage girl — Haverhill High junior Azure Doucette, Maisonet's current girlfriend. Doucette told police she dated Quinones before she dated Maisonet, according to Bellavia.
Interviewed by police after the stabbing, Doucette said she had been with Maisonet earlier on Tuesday night and that Maisonet and Quinones agreed to meet at the stadium parking lot to "engage in a fight over (her)," according to Bellavia. Other eyewitnesses said they were at the parking lot to watch the fight, Bellavia said.
Maisonet and Doucette were driven to the stadium by another woman, Bellavia said. She said Quinones arrived at the stadium some time later, driven by one of his friends.
Doucette and another witness told police they "observed the defendant get out of the vehicle, approach Mr. Maisonet and start hitting him in the chest," Bellavia said.
Bellavia said the investigation shows that when Quinones stepped back from Maisonet, the women could see Quinones held what appeared to be a large "fishing knife." They then heard Maisonet yell that he had been stabbed, Bellavia said.
The women said Quinones then fled in his car and they drove Maisonet to Holy Family Hospital across the street, Bellavia said.
In an interview with police, Quinones told a different story — one of self-defense, the prosecutor said.
As recounted by Bellavia in court Thursday, Quinones said a group of girls at the scene of the fight tried to block the car he was in from leaving the parking lot, and began banging on the vehicle, after the two men had an initial physical confrontation. Quinones stated that with him in the car and Maisonet just outside it, they struggled with the car door and Maisonet was able to open the door, Bellavia said. She said that Quinones told police he started to get out of the car and Maisonet began "punching him in the face."
Quinones told police that once he was out of the car, he pulled out his knife and stabbed Maisonet once, the prosecutor said.
Quinones said Maisonet continued to punch him, so he "stabbed him again" before Maisonet ran away, according to Bellavia. She said Quinones explained he then got back into the car and drove away. No visible marks were found on Quinones and no weapon has been recovered, Bellavia said.
In court Thursday, Bellavia said Quinones admitted to "bringing a knife to a fist fight." As such, the prosecutor said, he should be held accountable for his actions.
"The defendant himself corroborated his motive for this murder and admitted to bringing a knife to a fist fight," she said. "This wasn't a pocket knife that someone would typically carry with them. It was described by witnesses as a large fishing knife. This defendant stabbed the victim not once, but multiple times with that knife. This defendant is a young man, but now he is facing a first-degree murder charge, and the prospect of facing the rest of his life in prison."
To underscore Quinones' motive, the prosecuting attorney recounted how, following his arrest, he told police Doucette contacted him and asked that they meet at the parking lot Tuesday night, Bellavia said. Quinones knew Maisonet would be there, Bellavia said. Quinones wanted to talk to Maisonet and was "prepared for a fight," the prosecutor said.
With more than a dozen witnesses listed on the police report, there is likely more to the story, said defense attorney Miller.
Miller, who said he is privately retained, added he looks forward to digging into things like cell phone records and text messages to investigate, and perhaps corroborate the self-defense statement of his client.
"Based on the facts in the police report, I think a few things are noteworthy: What (Quinones) said is that he was contacted by Ms. Doucette to meet at the stadium," Miller said. "He did so, and then he describes the car being surrounded and reacts to being punched in the face several times. That's a different account to what Ms. Doucette has said. Either it is omitted from the police report or it wasn't stated to the police officer. She doesn't mention she was the one who encouraged or set up the meeting. The way she describes it, the car pulls up, he gets out and stabs the guy several times in the chest."
As details of the case emerge, relatives and friends of Maisonet continue to grieve the loss of the man they affectionately called "Nene."
According to a social media message posted after Maisonet's death, a gathering in a parking lot in Bradford was initially planned by relatives and friends for Wednesday at 6 p.m. to remember with him with a candlelight observance. Gatherings are a violation of the city's rule against groups of people being together during the coronavirus crisis. Just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, a police cruiser was parked at the intersection of South Main Street and Carleton Avenue near the spot of the planned gathering. No people had gathered.
A later social media post said the gathering was rescheduled to Friday.
After hearing about Maisonet's death, Mayor James Fiorentini lamented the situation on the Welcome to Haverhill Facebook page. As is tradition, the mayor handed out diplomas to all members of Haverhill High's class of 2019, including Maisonet and Quinones.
"I would have handed both of them their diplomas in June," Fiorentini wrote on the Facebook page Thursday. "What a tragedy."