LAWRENCE - The girl who died in Saturday evening's crash has been identified by family members as Taysha Rohena Silva, according to a statement from Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.
Silva is age 11, not age 8, as previously stated by authorities.
Selvin Manuel Lima, 23, was arrested and charged after the crash and faces arraigned at 2 p.m. Monday at Brigham & Women's Hospital, where he is being treated in an intensive care unit.
Lima is charged with manslaughter, vehicular homicide by reckless operation and other related charges.
The young girl died after the crash and four others were seriously injured and were airlifted to Boston hospitals by medical helicopter on Saturday night. Those hurt include Silva's sister, age 8, her cousin, 15, mother, 29, and her mother's boyfriend, age 27.
Silva and the others hurt were in a Honda Civic police say Lima struck head-on while speeding.
Lima fled after a Lawrence police officer pulled over his white 2009 Infiniti G37 for speeding and erratic operation at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, authorities said.
Officials said Lima drove away and lost control of his car at the intersection of Winthrop and Andover streets. He crossed over to the southbound side and hit a black 2016 Honda Civic head-on, officials said.
This is a developing story. A full report will appear online and in print editions of The Eagle-Tribune.
