LAWRENCE — A man fatally shot Sunday night has been identified as Delvis Paulino-Fernandez, 26, according to District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett's office.
Paulino-Fernandez was pronounced dead by paramedics near his home at 141 Newton St. after police received several 911 calls about shots fired in the area, according to a statement released Tuesday morning by Blodgett's office.
Two other men were also shot. They were taken to Lawrence General Hospital where they were treated and released, according to the statement.
Paulino-Fernandez's death is the fifth killing in the city this year, police said.
The motive is unclear at this time and the incident remains under investigation. The men were gathered Sunday night when the shooting occurred.
Police Chief Roy Vasque said the shootings were "definitely not a random act."
Residents in Lawrence have been urged for weeks to stay home and socially distance due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Vasque said crime in the city is down 55 percent for the month of April and 40 percent for the year.
The incident Sunday night is violence "we have from time to time, which is unpredictable," Vasque said.
Lawrence police detectives and state troopers assigned to District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett's office are investigating.
