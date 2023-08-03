LAWRENCE — A Summer Street man has been identified as the alleged gunman who shot another man on Prospect Street and then turned the gun on himself afterwards, authorities said.
Pablo Marte, 57, of 103 Summer St., was identified as the suspected shooter after the incident outside 324 Prospect St. on the evening of Thursday, July 20, according to Glen Johnson, spokesperson for Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker.
Marte was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a car parked out front that night.
Tucker's officer is withholding the shooting victim's name as he continues to recover.
The initial shooting occurred about 6:45 p.m. outside 324 Prospect St.
The victim was taken to Lawrence General Hospital before being flown by medical helicopter to Boston for further treatment.
The second shooting occurred nearby a short time later in a car parked outside 103 Summer St.
The shootings are being investigated by state troopers assigned to Tucker’s office and the Lawrence Police Department.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.