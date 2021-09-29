BRENTWOOD — After serving 11 years of a potential three-decade prison sentence, Thomas Campo will ask the New Hampshire Parole Board to free him next month.
Records show that Campo, now 55, was convicted in 2009 for repeatedly abusing his triplets during their first year of life.
Because Campo served two thirds of his minimum sentence, New Hampshire law allowed him earlier this year to request that a judge suspend the rest. In his case it eliminates at least four years of incarceration.
Campo told Judge Martin Honigberg, “I’m deeply sorry for what I’ve done. I’m glad you gave me this chance to come before you.”
He said he is “a changed individual,” and takes responsibility for what he did. Campo expressed wanting to be active in his kids' lives.
They are now 12.
In his ruling, Honigberg wrote, “the Defendant has served more than a decade behind bars and his record is commendable.”
“He had one minor disciplinary report in January of 2014, but that is the only blemish on his record,” the judge went on. “He has held jobs within the system with increasing levels of responsibility, and he has completed Tools for Life and other courses and seminars throughout his time in the system.”
Honigberg also took into consideration a letter submitted to him and signed by Zoya Campo, the triplets’ mother and Thomas’ ex-wife.
She wrote in part, “Mr. Campo has shown his care and interest in the lives of his children through attending parental classes, sending cards, letters, and books to the family.”
Over the last couple of years, Zoya said her children have chosen to talk on the phone with their father.
“As my children approach their teen years and have a desire to get to know their father, I believe it would be beneficial for them to continue building meaningful relationships with him in person in community settings,” the letter ends.
The New Hampshire Parole Board allows inmates to be joined at their parole hearing by family members, friends, employers or other witnesses.
A decision regarding release comes quickly and is voted on by the board at the end of each hearing. Campo is one of 20 inmates on the October docket.
A long list of considerations is spelled out in the board’s governing rules, including, “the inmate’s personality, maturity, sense of responsibility,” plans for employment, living arrangements upon release and empathy for victims.
According to Campo’s records, he shook at least one of his children in 2009, fracturing the baby’s skill. He squeezed one triplet so hard that ribs broke and he bit one baby in the abdomen, according to court documents.
Zoya Campo noticed a skin laceration from the bite on April 27, 2009, according to a police affidavit. The children were only 3 weeks old and had just returned from the hospital.
The Campos canceled a scheduled visit to their home by a health care professional after the bite so the marks would not be seen, according to court documents.
Authorities found out about the abuse in September 2009, when Zoya Campo took one of the babies to Lawrence General Hospital for a separate medical issue.
Prosecutor John Mara reiterated at the most recent court that one of the babies suffered a bruised ear after Campo grabbed and twisted it.
Zoya Campo told police her husband "has a history of anger and acts out toward the babies," according to an affidavit written by Plaistow police Sgt. Patrick Caggiano. She said she confronted her husband more than once about bruises and he apologized for them.
Campo will remain at the Northern New Hampshire Correctional Facility in Berlin, New Hampshire, until his parole hearing.