Girl Scout Daisy Troop 63254 volunteered to clean up the entry way to their Plaistow Community Garden. Pictured, from left to right, Hailey Dibella, Grace Good-Lamey, Harper Tirrell, Allie Beland, Sloane Lapierre, Saige Lapierre, Adrianna Rolfe, Maggie Dostie, Anna Mitchell, and Layla Davis.