PLAISTOW — Girl Scout Daisy Troop 63254 recently volunteered to clean up the entry way to the Plaistow Community Garden they maintain as part of their “Take Action” badge.
They spent time weeding, raking and planting flowers — some of which they grew themselves.
As part of their badge project, they will be back in the fall to plant more flowers to bloom in the spring.
Concert series starts June 13
DERRY — The summer concerts series in MacGregor Park, 12 Boyd Road, begins June 13 with many favorites returning to the park stage with a variety of music to offer audiences.
Concerts are free and held Tuesday nights beginning at 7 p.m., weather permitting. The park is located next to Derry Public Library on East Broadway.
Kicking off the 2023 season are The Reminisants on June 13 with the following performers slated for the following weeks: B Street Bombers, June 20; Lexi James, June 27; North River Music, July 3; Tru Diamond, July 13; Mo Bounce, July 25; The Slakas, Aug. 1; Pizzastock, Aug. 8, and Beatlejuice on Aug. 15 and Brandy rounding out the season on Aug. 22.
To learn more about the summer concert series, contact Derry Parks and Recreation at 603-432-6136 or visit derrynh.org/parks-recreation.
Oktoberfest seeks donations
SANDOWN —The newly formed Sandown Oktoberfest Committee is seeking donations to resurrect a long-time favorite event — Oktoberfest, which will take place on Saturday, Oct. 14, at noon, at Sandlot Sports and Entertainment, 8 Sandlot Way.
Committee members plan to fund this event through donations.
The festivities will include a beer and wine tent, food trucks, axe throwing, games, cast iron frying pan toss, pumpkin decorating, live music and more. There will be a bonfire, weather permitting.
Donations can be made at sandown.us/oktoberfest-committee.
Checks can be made payable to Sandown Oktoberfest to Town of Sandown, P.O. Box 1756,Sandown, N.H., 03873. Donation can also be dropped off during business hours at Town Hall in the selectmen’s office.
Register to vote in Atkinson
ATKINSON — The Supervisors of the Checklist will meet on Tuesday, June 13, from 7 p..m. To 7:30 p.m. at Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street.
The supervisors will meet for corrections of the checklist and to register voters. Address and party changes will be accepted as well.
Please bring a photo ID and proof of residence.
