HAVERHILL — The banks of the Little River, now largely hidden and inaccessible, will soon offer new opportunities for boating, fishing and other recreation thanks to an ambitious redevelopment plan.
A canoe and kayak launch, fishing platform and a walking trail are just a few of the amenities officials hope to install as part of the planned removal of the dam at Winter Street.
Once the dam is gone, they hope to plant hundreds of trees, shrubs and native vegetation to line the deeper-running river.
About a dozen residents along with conservation officials toured the backside of Cashman Field recently to learn about the city’s plans to build a walking bridge that will span the river in that area and connect to a walking trail along the river’s eastern side.
A stepped fishing platform would be located where a swimming area once existed behind Cashman Field, and a kayak/canoe launch would be created as well. Both features would be accessible via walking paths leading from Hilldale Avenue.
Cedar Street resident Carl Turner said he likes what is planned as he loves the outdoors and fishing. “They’re going to clean things up as the conditions right now are horrible,” Turner said.
The Little River dam was built in the early 1800s and powered the Stevens Mill at Winter and Stevens streets.
Officials say removing the dam will result in environmental and community benefits, including restoration of the river’s natural flow, removal of a barrier in the river that impedes the passage of fish and other aquatic life, and lowering of flood elevations in the adjacent Environmental Justice neighborhood.
The state’s Office of Dam Safety classified the dam as a significant hazard structure. If it failed, it would create a hazard to the Winter Street bridge and cause more damages downstream, officials said.
The city has received state approval to begin design and permitting for the dam’s removal, a two-year project expected to cost between $6 million and $9 million with work beginning as early as next summer.
Glenn Crowley, a Riverside neighborhood resident, was curious about how wide and deep the river would be once it is dredged and narrowed.
Julianne Busa is a senior project manager, certified senior ecologist and professional wetland scientist with Fuss & O’Neill of Springfield, the city’s project consultant on the Little River dam removal project. He said dredging would take place starting at the MBTA train bridge located upstream and that the river would be narrowed from an average of about 50 feet in width to an average of about 21 feet, however, its depth would increase.
“We’ve designed it with a low-flow channel, basically an extra deep part in the middle so when it gets hot and dry we will still have access for canoes, kayaks and fish,” she said.
The walking tour on July 26 was led by Busa and Robert Moore Jr., an environmental health technician with the city’s Conservation Department.
Also taking part were Fred Clark, chair of the city’s Conservation Commission, Con Com members Ralph Basiliere, Thomas Wylie, Harmony Wilson and Phil Lacroix, and members of the public.
“Wherever the water level goes down and is no longer expected to be wet we’ll be planting about 1,500 trees and shrubs along with seeding so we’ll really be kickstarting the vegetation to get everything greened up,” Busa told the group. “There’s a lot of invasive vegetation here now so we will be managing that and trying to get a lot of native plants to take hold so we don’t have invasives coming in.”
Turner asked about residents living along the river and if their properties would extend out to the narrowed river.
“Often the case is your deeds are written to go to the water line so if the water line shifts your property boundary would potentially shift as well,” Busa said in response. “That’s something we’re still working on.”
Washington Street resident Karl Brunelle said he liked what officials had to say about the project and supports the removal of the dam.
“I’m really excited about it,” he said. “A lot of dams that were built years ago were a good idea at the time, but we’ve realized over time the consequences. There is no good reason to keep the Little River dam in place.”
Busa said permitting for the project is taking place this year and the earliest construction can begin, depending on funding, is the summer of 2024, or the summer of 2025.
She said the first steps would include removing the first few layers of the dam’s blocks to bring the water level down a bit, then removing riverbed soil in an area close to and just upstream from the dam that contains contaminants from old industrial sources along the river.
“Then we can begin river restoration and channel excavation from the top down,” she said, explaining the work would begin upstream starting at the MBTA bridge and work its way downstream to the dam.
The project also includes removing trash and junk from the river that has accumulated over the years.
