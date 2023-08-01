METHUEN — On Wednesday, 36 nurses from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute satellite center in the Merrimack Valley will vote whether to go on strike, which would force continued negotiations with the Boston-based health organization.
Merrimack Valley nurses associated with the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, at 5 Branch St., Methuen, face a pay scale 45% lower than their Boston counterparts, according to Kathleen Mitchell, nurse practitioner.
“There’s a big disparity between what’s being offered for us and for the main campus,” Mitchell said, who has been a practicing nurse for almost 30 years. “The pay is the pay.”
Mitchell said the Boston location of Dana-Farber always been unionized. When the Methuen location was absorbed by the institute in 2020, the nurses were told they could not join the union, Mitchell said.
The Merrimack Valley location unionized with the Massachusetts Nurses Association in July 2022. Negotiations for the first collective bargaining agreement started in December.
“Every nurse at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute plays a vital role in providing exceptional patient care. We share a common mission: to reduce the burden of cancer,” a statement from a Dana-Farber spokesperson said.
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute will not discuss or disclose staff members’ pay, according to its website’s pay transparency statement. Staff members with access to the compensation information are not supposed to disclose the pay of other individuals.
Mitchell said she is able to review the data for which she did not disclose any names or exact salaries because the human resource departments for the main Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston and the Merrimack Valley sites are the same.
Mitchell said the Chestnut Hill Dana-Farber, at 300 Boylston St., Newton, does receive the same pay as the main campus Dana-Farber at 450 Brookline Ave., Boston.
“They’re saying because we work 20 miles out, it’s less,” Mitchell said. “To which I say ‘no. The price of milk is not that much different.’”
The proposed wage step scale, in which nurses earn more money for their years of experience, is about 22% less than the scale in Boston, according to Joe Markman, associate director of communications with the MNA.
The top step wage for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Merrimack Valley nurses is $10.55 per hour less than North Shore Medical Center in Salem and $6.01 less per hour than that at Lawrence General Hospital (by October).
“Mass General is a great example, as no matter where you work within their system, they don’t differentiate in pay based on location,” Mitchell said. “We’ve had nurses at our site go to Boston as the pay is so different.”
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute – Boston will be negotiating its wage increase in the fall so that gap could grow even greater.
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute has also not agreed to pay nurses for overtime hours.
“The proposed MNA wage scale would be within a reasonable band – about 10 to 12% less – with the Boston (Dana-Farber Cancer Institute) nurses’ contract and be competitive in the Merrimack Valley MNA hospital wage scales,” Markman wrote in an email.
The MNA proposed step increases of 4.5% each year. Dana Farber Cancer Institute proposed step increases at 3.75% annually.
Mitchell also said that Dana-Farber Cancer Institute offered a 38% increase following a three-year contract.
“It sounds fabulous on paper, but I’m already 45% below,” Mitchell said.
In addition, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute has not codified benefits for the Merrimack Valley nurses in the collective bargaining agreement, which mean the employer could take away benefits at any time,
Vacation time and retirement plans are not equal to the nurses working in Boston, and regularly scheduled days off are not protected which nurses said makes it harder for nurses to find a work-life balance as well as plan for day or senior care for families.
“Dana-Farber has put forward a generous compensation and benefits package and we look forward to a response from the MNA when we return to the table at the next scheduled negotiation session,” a statement from a Dana Farber spokesperson said. “Now, as always, we remain committed to reaching a fair and equitable agreement.”
Earlier this month, a federal mediator joined the bargaining agreement. Markman said that if the nurses vote to strike on Wednesday the mediator will most likely still encourage the two sides to go back to a bargaining agreement prior to a strike actually occurring.
