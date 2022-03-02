LAWRENCE — A dance, road race and luncheon are just a few of the events planned this month to mark Irish Heritage Month.
With a host of local officials and Irish Americans gathered, the flag of Ireland was raised above City Hall early this week.
This year's theme is “151 Years of Dedication to Religion, Heritage, Charity and Community.”
A variety of events, many sponsored by Lawrence's Ancient Order of Hibernians, are planned throughout the month.
They include:
Friday, March 4
Exhibit opening, "The Rev. James T. O'Reilly OSA, the Augustinians and their contributions to Lawrence," Lawrence Heritage State Park Visitors Center, 1 Jackson St., free, handicap accessible.
Saturday, March 5
The Sesquicentennial St. Patrick's Day Banquet and Dance, Lawrence Lodge of Elks, 652 Andover St. Traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner with dancing to the Silver Spears Irish Show Band from 6 to 11 p.m., awarding of the Richard Cardinal Cushing and Irishman and Irishwoman of the Year Awards. For more information contact Charles Breen at (508) 328-0323, handicap accessible.
Sunday, March 6
28th Annual Claddagh Pub 4-mile Classic road race - 11 am, 399 Canal St., rain or shine. For more information contact (978) 688 8337
Lecture by Professor Richard Padova of Northern Essex Community College on “ Lawrence: The Immigrant City ” at Lawrence Heritage State Park Visitors Center, 1 Jackson St, 2 p.m. free, handicap accessible.
Wednesday, March 9
AOH National Hunger Month Food Drive: Donations of canned goods and non-perishable food items sought. All food items received will be donated to a local food pantry. 6 to 7 p.m., Claddagh Pub , 399 Canal St.
Friday, March 11
51st annual Saint Patrick's Day Luncheon, Lawrence, Lodge of Elks, 652 Andover St. Traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner with entertainment by the Silver Spears Irish Show Band at noon. Awarding of the Honorable John E. Fenton Citizenship Award. For more information contact Jack Lahey (603) 560-8192. Handicap accessible.
Saturday, March 12
Division 8 Joint Installation of Officers, Sacred Hearts Church, 165 South Main St., Bradford, Mass., 4 pm. Handicap accessible.
Sunday, March 13
White Fund Lecture with Joseph Blanchette. Blanchette will discuss his book “The View From Shanty Pond,” Lawrence Heritage State Park Visitors Center, 1 Jackson St., 2 p.m. Handicap accessible.
Thursday, March 17
Open House, Music all day long at the Claddagh Pub and Restaurant, 399 Canal St. For more information call (978) 688-8337.
Saturday, March 19
Irish Film Festival, Lawrence Heritage State Park Visitors Center, 1 Jackson St., 10 a.m. free, handicap accessible.
Sunday, March 27
Join pianist Terri Kelley and vocalist Bill Donelan for a new program of Celtic melodies, from ancient Gaelic Aires to current songs, a musical tribute to Lawrence legend Tom Garvey, Lawrence Public Library, Sargent Auditorium, 51 Lawrence St. 2 p.m. free, handicap accessible.