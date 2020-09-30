DANVERS — A veteran North Shore defense lawyer has been nominated by Gov. Charlie Baker to become a district court judge.
If confirmed, Susan H. McNeil, who has run a law practice in Danvers for more than two decades, will fill a vacancy created by the retirement of Lawrence District Court Judge Martine Carroll.
McNeil, a graduate of the University of Massachusetts Amherst and Suffolk University Law School, spent a year as an associate in a private firm before joining the Essex District Attorney's office, where she worked in the Lawrence District and Juvenile courts. She left the DA's office in 1999 to open her own practice in Danvers.
Her practice is primarily involved in criminal defense.
McNeil frequently takes cases involving issues of competency and mental health. One such case was that of a young Topsfield woman charged in 2015 with kidnapping a 2-year-old child from a family in Hamilton.
McNeil has also volunteered for more than a decade with an organization, AbilityPLUS Adaptive Sports, that provides access to athletics and recreation for disabled people.
She was one of two nominations announced Wednesday by Baker's office.
The other nominee, to replace the retiring Lowell District Court Judge Barbara Pearson, is Stephen Geary.
"Attorneys Geary and McNeil offer the district court decades of experience in the legal field, which have prepared them well to serve as associate justices," Baker said in a press release announcing his picks.