DANVILLE — The Danville Lions will hold a food drive and scarecrow sale on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Danville Community Center, 169 Main St.
Danville Lions helped feed children and their families during the pandemic and will continue their power pack program during the upcoming school year. Donated food items should not be expired. Monetary donations are also welcome.
Scarecrows will also be on sale. They are $10 each, with stands available for $10. The Danville Lions will sponsor a contest for the best Halloween vignette in town.
All profits go back into the community.
Free fitness classes for seniors
NEWTON — The free senior fitness program will continue on Tuesdays in August at 9 a.m. at Newton Town Hall, 2 Town Hall Road.
The dates are Aug. 8, 15, 22 and 29.
All are welcome including non-Newton residents.
These classes are low impact and low cardio exercises designed to improve balance, flexibility, strength and stamina. Some are performed seated in a chair. Light weights, resistance bands and exercise balls are incorporated.
The program is beginner-friendly and is not just for seniors. Classes are one hour with warm-ups and stretching to reduce the chance of injury. Wear comfortable shoes and loose clothing.
The instructor is Jim Ryan, a retired lieutenant from Newton Fire Department. For more information, contact recreation@newtonnh.net.
Randy’s Ride revs upWINDHAM — Motorcycles and hot rods will take to Windham’s streets for Randy’s Ride on Saturday, Aug. 5, at noon, starting at Crossing Life Church, 122 North Lowell Road.
The ride will celebrate the life of Randall DeNuccio who died from pancreatic cancer in 2020.
An entry fee of $20 will be donated to pancreatic cancer research and to help the families of those battling it.
Museum celebrates 125th birthdayWINDHAM — The Armstrong Museum on North Lowell Road will hold an open house on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The event will commemorate the 125th birthday of the building.
The museum’s trustees will have activities, including scavenger hunts and arts and crafts for kids.
Celebrate summer at ice cream socialATKINSON — The Atkinson Recreation Department will hold its annual ice cream social and summer concert for residents Thursday, Aug. 17, starting at 5:30 p.m. at Kimball Library Courtyard, 5 Academy Ave.
The event will feature the Timberlane Community Music Association Concert Band. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. No registration is needed.
Call Noriko Yoshida-Travers at 603-362-1098 or commrec@atkinson-nh.gov for more information.
Elder serviceElder Services will join the Recreation Department in the Kimball Library Courtyard that night for a cookout. The courtyard will open at 4:30 p.m. with the cookout starting at 5 p.m. Tickets range from $5 to $9 per person.
All proceeds go toward the Elder Services transportation fund. To purchase tickets in advance, contact Elder Services at 603-362-9582 or elderservices@atkinson-nh.gov.
The rain date is Aug. 24.
