CONCORD, N.H. —A 62-year-old Danville man was found guilty of Medicaid fraud Wednesday in Merrimack County Superior Court, according to a statement from Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald.
Richard A. Gaudette, owner of Happy at Home Care and Assistance LLC — a company licensed to provide in-home personal care services to Medicaid beneficiaries — submitted fraudulent claims to the state for reimbursement of Medicaid funds through his company between February 2013 and September 2017, according to the statement.
Gaudette claimed and received reimbursement for in-home, personal care services during periods when Happy at Home clients were not at home, but instead in hospitals, nursing homes, or in one instance, deceased, according to the statement. Gaudette acted knowingly and with the purpose to defraud the state, according to the statement.
Assistant Attorney General Bryan J. Townsend II, Assistant Attorney General Thomas T. Worboys and investigator Timothy E. Brackett of the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU) investigated and prosecuted this case.
The Program Integrity Unit of the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services made the referral to the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.
MFCU investigates and prosecutes fraud by healthcare providers who treat Medicaid beneficiaries. Healthcare providers include, but are not limited to, hospitals, nursing homes, doctors, dentists, pharmacies, ambulance companies and anyone else who is paid for providing healthcare services to Medicaid beneficiaries.
If you would like to report a case of provider fraud, please contact MFCU at 603-271-1246.