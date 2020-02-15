DANVILLE— After calling 206 Main Street home for more than 30 years, the police department is hoping to construct a new and improved $2.6 million police station on Hersey Street.
Voters in Danville will determine whether or not to fund the proposed police station on March 10.
According to the project summary provided by Scott Borucki, the chairman of the Board of Selectmen, the current police station consists of four rooms totaling about 700 square feet. The building also houses the Danville Fire Department.
When the police station was built in 1988, it was intended to be temporary, according to Borucki. The building was only intended to be used by the police department for 7 years.
“The Police Department can no longer effectively and safely operate at the current facility,” the Police Chief Wade Parsons wrote on the police department’s website. The project summary stated that the building is in violation of state mandates, and that it poses a threat to the safety of officers, the Fire Department, and town residents.
On the police department’s website, Parsons lists what the departments sees as multiple shortcomings of the facility including the lack of offices, the lack of a kitchen, inadequate storage for evidence, and an insecure prisoner holding area. There is also currently not a separate place to hold juveniles, which is mandated by law.
Borucki said that he believes the proposed 5,200 square foot station is likely to cost less than the estimated $2.6 million.
“We would rather go on the high side so we know it will be covered,” he said. “I think the final cost will come in below budget.”
He added that most residents appear to be in agreement that the town will eventually need a new police station.
“I think the general consensus is that the police station is absolutely necessary,” he said. “The mixed feelings are about the dollar amount.”
Both the Board of Selectmen and the Budget committee recommended that voters approve the warrant article.
Borucki said that currently, officers are “tripping over each other” at the police station, and he noted that the town is expected to grow in coming years. As more people call Danville home, the town will have to hire more police officers, and Borucki said that good officers are more likely to accept offers with the Danville Police Department if they have adequate facilities.