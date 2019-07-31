PELHAM — A head-on crash Tuesday evening in Pelham was recorded by a dashboard camera in one of the cars.
According to police, Carl Webster, 53, of Hudson was driving a 2006 Kia Sorento when the car crossed over the double yellow line near 155 Sherburne Road and hit a 2017 Dodge pickup truck. Webster was seriously injured, police said, and the only passenger with him, 58-year-old Diana Simonetti of Hudson, suffered superficial injuries.
The driver of the pickup was identified by police as Peterson Campbell, 27, of Pelham. He sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Southern New Hampshire Regional Hospital, where he was released soon after, police said.
Everyone involved in the crash was out of their cars when police arrived, they said.
Police cited Webster for crossing the double yellow line. The reason why he went over the line remains under investigation.
As a result of the crash, Sherburne Road was closed for approximately an hour in the middle of rush hour traffic, police said. Hudson Police assisted with the road closure.