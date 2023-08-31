So far this year Rockingham County has seen the most motorcycle deaths in at least five years as the number of fatalities has risen dramatically since 2019.
Data provided by Capt. Christopher Vetter of the New Hampshire State Police's Office of Highway Safety show a spike in particular since 2022 started.
Between 2019 and 2021, there were a combined 13 motorcycle fatalities. Seven of the victims were not wearing helmets. In 2021, three people died.
Fatalities nearly tripled last year when eight motorcyclists died on county roads.
Through Aug. 25, Rockingham County towns have seen nine motorcyclist deaths for 2023.
Six of those motorcyclists were not wearing a helmet, Vetter reported.
First responders were called to five motorcycle crashes which resulted in a death in August alone.
Salem and Atkinson both had two fatal accidents occur this year. Two motorcyclists died within 20 days of each other in Salem. Atkinson had two fatalities in just over a month this summer.
Motorcycle and car accidents, whether fatal or not, are on track exceed 2022 totals in Salem, Police Capt. Jason Smith told The Eagle-Tribune in August.
Vetter said speeding was noted frequently in the crash reports throughout the five-year data, but didn't indicate if it was the driver or victim who was speeding. Alcohol use was also noted often as well, but again the reports didn't detail who was intoxicated at the time of the fatal crashes.
Vetter said his office's message is clear: do not drink and drive, obey speed limits and wear a helmet.
“Helmets will not help you avoid a crash, but they do help reduce your chances of being injured or killed if you are in a crash,” Vetter said.
