METHUEN — The 21-year-old daughter of Assistant fire Chief Mike Fluet was described in her obituary as a person who "shone brightly on all those around her."
Alyssa Fluet died Monday after being pinned between two trucks in Long Island, Maine.
Following the tragedy, city officials sent out condolences over Twitter.
"We offer our support to the Fluet family and respect their privacy at this most difficult time," the tweet from the city of Methuen reads.
The Methuen Police Department also sent their regards over Twitter.
"Chief McNamara and the men & women of the Methuen Police Department extend our condolences to the Fluet family as well as our brothers and sisters from the Methuen Fire Department," the tweet reads.
On Monday, emergency responders were called to the scene in Long Island, Maine, around 8:04 p.m. An early investigation showed Fluet was attempting to stop a 1998 Ford Ranger from rolling from its parked position at 1106 Island Ave.
Fluet, who was attending Salem State College studying theater, became pinned when the rolling vehicle struck another truck, a 2004 Ford Ranger. The two trucks were unoccupied at the time of the accident.
Detectives have said they believe "motor vehicle defects" were a contributing factor, according to a post from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, though the investigation is ongoing.
"Fluet spread her cheer and creative personality with her friends and family, touching everyone around her with joy," a post on the Methuen Facebook page reads.
More than 150 people commented on the message -- a testament to the people she was able to touch.
"After a wonderful day with the most beautiful sunset, the star was last seen shining over Portland, ME," her obituary states. "She will shine in our hearts forever."
In addition to her father, she leaves behind her mother, Diane, and sister, Abigail.
Friends and relatives are invited to calling hours Saturday, Aug, 19 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Road, Windham.
A celebration of Alyssa Fluet's life will take place Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Phoenician Restaurant, 12 Alpha St., Haverhill.
