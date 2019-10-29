HAVERHILL — The Department of Children and Families is investigating Bradford Elementary School for child abuse and neglect, after a 6-year-old autistic student wandered away from the school and was later found nearly a mile away near the Merrimack River, according to Superintendent Margaret Marotta.
The boy, a first-grader, crossed busy Salem Street in Bradford and was seen by a collections operator at the city’s Wastewater Treatment Plant, which is next to the river.
“I don’t know what DCF will determine,” Marotta said Tuesday. “I can say the school system is concerned and looking at policies and protocol and practices. We are making sure this will never happen again. We would have hoped that this had never happened, but it did. We are doing our best to learn from it and make sure this never happens again.”
According to a statement released by Marotta, the student left the school property during recess eight days ago — on Oct. 21 — through a section of fence which was broken due to a fallen tree. Teachers realized the boy was missing when he did not line up with his class at the end of recess, the statement said. The school bathroom was checked before school officials called 911, the statement said.
“As the school staff was on the phone with 911, other staff members searched the school and the neighborhood on foot and by car,” Marotta’s statement said. “While the school was on the phone reporting the missing child to 911, the dispatcher told them the child was located.”
Marotta’s statement said a neighbor saw the boy crossing the street alone and called police.
Zebulun Day, the collections operator, saw the child running down South Porter Street towards the plant.
“I was leaving work, and I see the little boy. There’s not normally kids,” Day said. “I saw this little boy running towards our tanks.”
According to Day, the boy ran towards large concrete vats of partially treated sewage water. The vats are uncovered with only guard rails to prevent people from falling into the contaminated water. Day said he honked his car horn in order to get the child’s attention, but he only ran faster towards the tanks.
Day got out of his car and ran after the first grader, catching him and keeping him safe until the police arrived. Day said he pulled up a video of the ABCs on his cellphone and played it for the boy to keep him occupied until police showed up about 10 minutes later.
“He sang a couple of the letters,” Day said. “But he still wanted to jump off the track and go towards the water.”
According to Day, there would have been only seconds to act if the boy had actually fallen into the tank of sewage water.
“If this kid falls in that pit, he’s gone,” Day said he thought. “It goes down and goes into another tank.”
A section of exposed sewage water is scheduled to be fenced off because of the incident, according to Robert Ward, Deputy DPW Director of Water/Wastewater Divisions.
Marotta’s statement said that the school is also investigating the incident and protocols will be revised in order to assure that students are safe.
The fence that the boy left the school property through has been temporarily fixed and is scheduled to be permanently mended on Tuesday, Marotta said.
According to Marotta, there were more than 10 adults on the playground at the time the boy went missing.
“There’s a lot of conversation about that at this time,” she said. “It’s difficult to say what will happen.”
Day said the weight of the situation didn’t fully hit him until he met the father of the young boy last Friday.
“He came to where I was working, and he started crying,” Day said. “It hit me then. It was like ‘Wow, it could have been a lot worse.’”