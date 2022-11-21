ANDOVER — The deadline to register to vote in the Dec. 1 Special Town Meeting is Nov. 21. The purpose of the meeting is to authorize additional funds to complete the West Elementary School Construction project.
The Board of Registrars of Voters will be open on Monday, Nov. 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the town offices, 36 Bartlet St., for registration or change of party enrollment. Resident can also register to vote online at www.RegisterToVoteMA.com
A license or I.D issued by the Registry of Motor Vehicles is required to apply online.
Mail in registration must be postmarked by Nov. 21.
Holiday Light Show opens in Haverhill
HAVERHILL — The North Shore Holiday Light Show presented by BOLD Media opened Nov. 18, at Crescent Farms in Bradford. The drive-through event features a mile of dancing light displays. By tuning the radio to the station provided, visitors will enjoy a synchronized marriage of sights and sounds as the characters animate in time with music. The show runs on select dates through Dec. 31.
Advance tickets are $25 per car load with a reservation, or $62.50 for unlimited visits, which require no reservation. Tickets may be purchased at the gate, although availability is not guaranteed. A full show schedule and tickets are available online at HolidayLightShow.com.
Celebration of Lights begins Friday
METHUEN — The Merrimack Valley Celebration of Lights will be held at Mann Orchards Riverside Farm, 445 Merrimack St., from Nov. 25 to Dec. 30.
The drive-through light show will feature a 90-foot Christmas tree and more than one million LED lights spanning for more than a mile.
The show will be open in the evening from 5 to 9 p.m. Admission ranges from $21.99 to $50. The attraction will be closed on Nov. 28 and 29, Dec. 5 and 6, Dec. 12 and 13 and Dec. 19 and 20.
Haverhill actor to perform in Boston
BOSTON — Haverhill actor Anne Sablich will star in an upcoming production of Harvey Fierstein’s Tony-Award-winning play “Torch Song.” Sablich will play the roles of Laurel and Ma Beckoff, depending on the night.
Presented by Moonbox Productions and directed by Allison Olivia Choat, “Torch Song” runs from Dec. 2 to 23 at the BCA Calderwood Pavilion — Roberts Theater. Tickets are $65 general admission/$55 seniors and are available at https://bit.ly/TorchSng or by calling 617-933-8600. Pay-What-You-Can tickets are available at the Box Office (Box Office fees may apply).
Torch Song is set in late 1970s and early 80s New York City and follows Arnold Beckoff on his odyssey to find happiness. All he wants is a husband, a child and a pair of bunny slippers that fit, but a visit from his overbearing mother reminds him that he needs one thing more: respect. Join Arnold on this all-too-human journey about the families we’re born into, the families we choose, and the battles to bring them all home.
For more information visit www.moonboxproductions.org.
MV Credit Union supports Emmaus
LAWRENCE — The Merrimack Valley Credit Union recently donated $30,000 to Emmaus Inc. in Haverhill. The annual donation is a continuation of the support MVCU has provided the nonprofit since 1994. MVCU is Emmaus’ longest running and largest corporate partner, contributing over $500,000 to the nonprofit over nearly three decades.
“We are thrilled to continue to support the hard work of the Emmaus team and all that they do to help those in need,” said MVCU President and CEO John Howard. “Emmaus plays a vital role in helping residents of the Merrimack Valley find both shelter and success, and our communities are truly uplifted by their services.”
“MVCU’s unfaltering commitment and trust in Emmaus has encouraged other businesses to engage with us,” said Jeanine T. Murphy, CEO of Emmaus Inc. “When the credit union started giving to Emmaus, our organization operated five programs and owned three properties. Since then, we have grown into a significant community housing development organization.”
