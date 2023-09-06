HAVERHILL — Residents with dementia at Benchmark Senior Living in Haverhill are able to spend their days filled with activities in a safe and supportive environment.
This past June, for instance, a Pride Month “color run” gave residents the chance to throw colored powder at staff members as they ran by, with the hopes of giving them the colors of the rainbow.
Residents have many opportunities at Benchmark — from music concerts to yoga — while also enjoying the community rooms or patio and garden.
Haverhill’s Benchmark, which is home to both assisted living and mind and memory care facilities, aims to provide an enriching and personalized experience for residents in hopes of creating a community both familiar and supportive.
“We provide a really high level of care for our residents,” said Nick Barash, executive director. “Our focus is really on quality of life. We’re not a nursing home.”
Dementia is a term for several diseases that affect memory, thinking and the ability to perform daily activities. Often the illness gets worse over time. More than 55 million people have dementia worldwide, and there are nearly 10 million new cases each year, according to the World Health Organization.
And this is why it’s important for families to seek support from places like Benchmark, according to Sharon Klemczuk, the director of the unit.
“When a lot of our families come in, they’ve been taking care of their loved one for a long time … but many hands make light work,” Klemczuk said. “When you visit here you get to be his wife. You’re not his caretaker. You’re not his pill-giver and reminder. You’re just here to visit. Your time here is quality.”
The assisted living option makes it possible for seniors to remain independent while having access to support and physical assistance.
Residents are able to decorate their own private apartments. There are also fitness classes, a hair salon on Monday, billiards and a dining room.
Often, residents in assisted living transition to the mind and memory care unit, according to Klemczuk. The connection between the two units can also assist in breaking down stigmas around the dementia care unit.
“It does have negative connotations, unfortunately,” said Klemczuk. “All dementias are really pervasive now, so there’s really a need for this care.”
From outward appearances, the mind and memory care facility seems similar to the center’s assisted living setup. Residents are able to go outside to the garden, where many tend to the vegetables. They cannot wander beyond the center, however, she said.
Similar to the assisted side, residents in the mind and memory care unit can also pick their own furnishings for their spaces. Klemczuk said that they also often encourage families to bring photos or mementos to place in memory boxes at the “front door” to the residents’ apartments. This can help the seniors easily identify which room is theirs.
The memory boxes, as well as “journey stations” displayed across the hall, often create guidance points for residents to access memories. One station currently shows wedding photos of residents as well as a wedding gown. Klemczuk said the stations prompt a lot of stories about dating, proposals and honeymoons. By prompting residents with these “time slips,” as the group calls it, seniors remain engaged.
Klemczuk said her staff has a special skill of “meeting the residents where they are,” where if one senior is looking around for their mother, instead of discussing the reality of the situation, a caregiver is able to make the resident feel comfortable and ask about the mother and what they are like instead.
Another popular station was travel. Many residents are able to access thoughts of times they were overseas or in another state. They discuss what they ate, who they were with and what they saw.
Caregivers provide personalized events at the memory care unit as well as opportunities to join the assisted living’s programming. The goal is to “make every moment count,” as Jocelyn Plummer, program director, said.
“We like to live in the moment and have meaningful moments,” Plummer said. “It might not be a full day of perfection, but the small moments of joy is what we’re here to spread.”
There is no cure for dementia, but people with the disease can take steps to promote well-being, according to the World Health Organization. By being physically active and taking part in social interactions, people with dementia are able to stimulate their brains and maintain many daily functions.
“The biggest emphasis is programming. It’s so the residents are stimulated mentally and physically,” Barash said. “Giving them the opportunity to be with other people and be active has pretty profound effects on them and their memory.”
Klemczuk and Plummer said they try to engage their residents with activities such as trivia nights, puzzling, yoga and spa nights. At Benchmark, programming starts around 9 a.m. each day and continues throughout the day until dinner time, and sometimes even later.
Everyone has a “participating job,” where one person reads the news and another makes happy hour concoctions.
“Our programming is meant to be successful for all residents,” Plummer said. “The longer they can do things and the more you can help them do things, the better they do overall.”
