DANVILLE — Police are saying the death of Denise Damato Coe, 59, was a homicide after an autopsy concluded the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds.
Police responded to a call late Thursday evening at 48 Back Road, Danville, where they found the victim dead inside her home, according to a press release from the New Hampshire Attorney General's office.
The death is being investigated by the attorney general and New Hampshire State Police.
"There is no information that leads us to believe that there is a threat to the public," Benjamin Agati, senior assistant attorney general said.
Agati said they are in the early stages of the investigation.
The autopsy was conducted by Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie Duval, said the release.
The area around the home is thickly wooded and most driveways are long.
"This is a quiet little road," said Bertha Gabry, a neighbor. "Everybody kinda keeps to themselves."
She added there are not a lot of children around.
The only sound to be heard was the occasional car, using the road as a cut through, or the cry of a rooster.
"I was as shocked as anybody," said David Kimball, another neighbor.
Kimball said the only interaction he had every had with the people at the address was limited to a wave and two casual conversations.
Agati confirmed there were other residents living at the address but that he wasn't able to go into further detail. He added there were no minors at the home.
Many neighbors described a very quiet neighborhood where even the fourth of July fireworks stop at 11 p.m.
Police are asking for help with the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit at 603-223-3856, or via email at MCU@dos.nh.gov.
People can also call New Hampshire State Police Headquarters Communications office at 603-223-4381 according to the release.
