BOSTON — Backers of retail energy suppliers are touting a new report suggesting that consumers would benefit from the development of a competitive market as state regulators weigh shutting down the burgeoning industry.
The report released on Monday by the Retail Energy Advancement League, an industry group, argues that the market is providing environmentally-conscious consumers with more options for the purchase of electricity and playing a "crucial" role in the development of clean energy resources.
"While the original intent behind retail choice was focused on reducing energy costs, the benefits of today’s competitive retail energy market extend well beyond price," Paul J. Hibbard of Analysis Group, the report's author, wrote. "It allows consumers to exercise choice, allows for unique product offerings tailored to consumer interest, and fosters innovation."
Hibbard, a former co-chairman of the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities, said the competitive energy market will also be an "important tool" in the state's efforts to reduce harmful carbon emissions.
"I don't think it makes sense to abandon retail choice right now," he said during a live-streamed briefing on Monday. "It would be a really big mistake to end it now, but it would also be a mistake to continue it that way it has been operating."
The report comes as Attorney General Andrea Campbell is seeking to crack down on the competitive electric supply industry amid claims that the companies are using deceptive marketing to sell consumers on the promise of lower utility bills.
Retail energy companies use high-pressure tactics and deceptive door-to-door marketing to dupe largely poor and elderly consumers into switching to a new supplier, the AG’s office says, which ultimately charges them more for electricity or natural gas.
A report released by Campbell’s office said between 2015 and 2021 roughly 430,000 residential customers who purchased electricity from retail suppliers, other than regional or local utilities, paid an average of $231 more a year than they would have paid if they had kept their old service.
In Lawrence, where about a quarter of the city’s residents participate in the competitive electric supply market, customers collectively lost more than $192,194 during a one-month period in September 2021, or an average of $28.33 a month per household, the attorney general’s report noted.
Retail energy suppliers started popping up in the late 1990s after the state deregulated the electricity market.
Independent suppliers say deregulation gives consumers more choices in an energy market dominated by regional utilities like National Grid and Eversource, but Campbell and others say many of the companies are fleecing consumers.
Statewide, an estimated 500,000 residents buy electricity in the competitive market from an estimated 200 suppliers operating in the state, according to industry data.
Many other companies are seeking to enter the competitive retail electricity market with requests pending before state regulators.
Campbell’s predecessor, Maura Healey, pushed for several years to ban competitive energy supply companies before she stepped down from the office to run for governor.
In 2019, the AG's office reached a settlement with Platinum Advertising that banned the company from operating in Massachusetts for a year and fined it $150,000 for "deceptive marketing and sales tactics" that forced customers to pay higher rates.
Another company, Viridian Energy, agreed in March 2018 to pay $5 million in restitution to Massachusetts customers to settle allegations of deceptive marketing practices.
Beacon Hill lawmakers have also taken aim at the retail electricity market, which they argue is ripping off low-income consumers.
A proposal filed by Rep. Frank Moran, D-Lawrence, and Sen. Brendan Crighton, D-Lynn, would ban retail energy suppliers from signing up new customers, among other proposed changes. Campbell says she supports that bill and others calling for more protections for consumers.
But the industry is backing another bill on Beacon Hill, filed by Rep. Tackey Chan, Quincy, that would allow the market to continue operating but would set new requirements aimed at protecting consumers from predatory practices.
Chris Ercoli, the league's president and CEO, acknowledges there is "room for improvement" in the retail energy market. He argues Massachusetts needs to set tougher consumer protections and take "significant steps" to educate consumers on shopping for energy suppliers, not drive companies out of the state.
"Shutting down the market before any attempts to address the problems is shortsighted," Ercoli said during Monday's briefing. "It robs customers who selected their supplier based on their own needs and preferences ... and would damage customers' ability to contribute to solving the climate crisis as well as the state's ability to meets its decarbonization goals."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.