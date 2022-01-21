ANDOVER — The developers for the proposed overnight drug and alcohol detox and rehabilitation center on Haverhill Road are working with town officials to hopefully close the planning process soon.
The rehabilitation center was heavily opposed by neighbors last summer when it was first proposed. Neighbors filled the meetings, which were held in-person in August and September mostly asking about safety and security from the people who would be using the facility.
Within the past few months the planning board's meetings have gone digital because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and have had fewer neighbors chiming in.
At the latest meeting the company presented about landscaping and parking.
Mark Bobrowski, who is representing the center, said the company is planning to apply for a reasonable accommodation from the town to pare down parking to a more manageable number of spots.
With the current square footage and zoning, the center would need over 200 parking spaces, however, that many people will not be using the building, Bobrowski said. Also, because it is a residential program, which has a van to pick people up for their treatment, fewer spaces are needed, he said.
A lawyer representing the apartments across the street asked the planning board to not grant such an approval.
Rich Ranzi, who lives directly across the street from the proposed development, thanked the representatives from the facility for their work on the landscaping.
He said he, "greatly appreciated more evergreens” added to surround the building and create more of a barrier around the new building. He also asked why the building looks more like a medical office building than the company's rehab facility in Wilmington, which looks more like a residential home.
A representative from the company said it was because the Andover facility will be slightly larger and need more functionality that comes with such a building.
The project is still in the public hearing process for both the Planning Board and Design Review Board. The Planning Board is set to resume the hearing on Feb. 8.