HAVERHILL — Voters go to the polls Tuesday for a special election to decide how to fund a new $160 million Consentino Middle School.
They could approve a debt exclusion or roll over expiring Hale Hospital debt while using a small amount of the city’s excess levy capacity.
If the debt exclusion is approved, the owner of the average valued single-family home in Haverhill would pay between $300 and $400 a year in taxes every year for the 25- to 30-year life of the loan for the new school, according to the city’s finance department. This does not include any annual tax increase, which for the next fiscal year is estimated to be between $200 and $250 for the owner of the average valued single family home.
If the debt exclusion fails, the city would fund a new Consentino School with a tax of about $66 a year each year for the 25 to 30 year life of the loan for a new Consentino, for the owner of the average valued single family home, plus expiring Hale Hospital debt.
A debt exclusion would be far more costly to taxpayers than funding a new school as the mayor has proposed.
Mayor James Fiorentini said many people don’t understand what tax impact a debt exclusion will have if approved, and that talk about three possible future debt exclusions for other new schools and another for a new fire station has people scared.
“The public expects us to live within our means and only go for a debt exclusion or tax override when we absolutely have to,” he said. “We need to reassure the public that we plan to live within our means as long as I’m mayor and that’s what I’ve always done.”
Under an original plan put forward by the mayor to fund a new Consentino without the need for a debt exclusion, the loan would be funded by rolling over payments being made on expiring Hale Hospital debt, meaning, the payments being made on that debt would continue to be paid, and also by using a small portion of the city’s excess levy capacity.
“A no vote means the school will be funded by using the money we no longer use to pay the Hale debt and using some (about $1.5 million a year) of our ‘excess levy capacity’ to pay the difference,’” he said.
In explaining what “excess levy capacity” means, the mayor said that for several years the city did not “tax to the max.”
“The money we did not tax is called ‘excess levy capacity’ and we are allowed to use that now,” he said. “If there is a ‘no’ vote we will use the money we are saving by not paying the Hale debt, and some of the excess levy capacity, to pay for the school.”
The “Yes for Consentino” grassroots group that includes city officials, teachers, parents and other members of the community has been pushing for a debt exclusion and as part of their campaign sent out mailers and promoted their campaign on social media.
According to a finance filing with the City Clerk’s office, the Yes for Consentino campaign, also called the Haverhill for Consentino campaign, raised $22,170 as of May 26 and spent $15,185.
Donors include Brian Dempsey, who donated $6,000 from his former campaign committee and personally; State Rep. Andy Vargas Committee, $2,000; City Councilor and mayoral candidate Melinda Barrett, $600; Haverhill teacher Joanna Dix, $200; school committee candidate Thomas Grannemann, $800; Jeff Grassie, $500; Nathan Hartwell, $500; Haverhill teacher Mark Harvey, $125; Haverhill Education Association, $5,000; Haverhill Firefighters Local 1011, $1,000; City Council President Timothy Jordan, $2,000 from his campaign committee and personally; Joseph LeBlanc, $150; Cheryl Michel, $200; City Council Vice President John Michitson, $200; City Councilor Catherine Rogers, $350; School Committeeman Rich Rosa, $250; Danielle Smida, $500, William Taylor, $200, and City Councilor Michael McGonagle and his wife Maureen, $50.
