SALEM, Mass. — An Alabama man charged with 1988 murder of a young girl in Lawrence could go to trial before the end of the year.
A Dec. 4 trial date was scheduled Tuesday in Salem Superior Court for Marvin "Skip" McClendon, 75, who is charged with the Sept. 11, 1988 murder of Melissa "Ann" Tremblay, 11, in Lawrence.
McClendon was arrested on April 27, 2022 at his home in Bremen, Alabama. He is a former corrections worker and handyman who previously lived in Massachusetts.
Following his arrest, McClendon was later indicted by the Essex County grand jury for Tremblay’s first degree murder.
Her body was found on railroad tracks in South Lawrence.
The girl lived in Salem, New Hampshire at the time of her death and was a sixth grader at the Haigh School.
McClendon is accused of stabbing Tremblay to death and leaving her body on the tracks near a rail freight terminal near South Broadway and Andover Street in Lawrence. When her body was found, her left leg had been severed by a train car.
In 2002, McClendon moved to Bremen where he had a home at the end of dirt road on property surrounded by family members.
Prosecutors have said McClendon’s DNA matched samples taken from underneath Tremblay’s fingernails.
Trial dates in criminal cases can be subject to change as the case moves forward in superior court.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.