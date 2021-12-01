Lawrence High School JROTC senior Lancer Color Guard cadets compete in the Armed Color Guard competition. From left are Katerin Ucles, Commander Major Yandel Lopez, Jordy Deleon and Jordan Escotto.
Methuen High School JROTC Ranger cadets stand at attention as Cadet Captain Seth Jalbert, a junior, offers a salute. The Rangers were preparing to compete in the Unarmed Regulation Drill competition at Lawrence High School. The JROTC Lancer Battalion hosted a Drill and Ceremony competition at the high school campus on Nov. 20.
Lawrence High School JROTC Lancer Drill Commander Cadet First Sgt. Elysabeth Romero inspects her cadets during the Unarmed Regulation Drill competition. LHS cadets are involved in community service projects, routinely give their free time on weekends, and practice for competitions before and after school. 11/20/2021
Lawrence High School JROTC senior Lancer Color Guard Commander Cadet Major Yandel Lopez listens to the judges’ comments after competing in the Armed Color Guard competition.
Lawrence High School JROTC Lancer Cadets compete in the Unarmed Regulation Drill competition.
Methuen High School JROTC Ranger Cadet Captain Seth Jalbert, a junior, at far left, leads the cadets as they compete in the Unarmed Regulation Drill competition.
Lawrence High School JROTC Lancer Cadets stand at attention as they get ready to compete in the Unarmed Regulation Drill competition.
Defending the Cup: Lawrence High hosts JROTC drill and ceremony competition
By Jill Harmacinski |
jharmaicinski@eagletribune.com
1 min to read
LAWRENCE — Lawrence High School was the backdrop for the second of three state Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps competitions.
Students involved in the school’s JROTC competed against 11 schools in roughly 10 events Nov. 20, Army Instructor Sgt. Paul Ronan said.
The competitions include an armed division, with rifles, and an unarmed division, without rifles, Ronan explained.
Another unarmed exhibition allows for more creativity. With instructor Elysabeth Romero, Lawrence JROTC put together a stepping routine which earned a first-place award, Ronan said.
Through the competitions, Lawrence High JROTC members want to defend the Governor’s Cup. In 2019, they were named “Keeper of the Cup,” Ronan said.
The third level of competition is set for Dec. 11 at Revere High School.
Some 250 Lawrence High students are involved in JROTC, through which they get structure, coaching and mentorship.
Lawrence JROTC students are also working as volunteers in the Mill City Relay, a road race from Manchester, New Hampshire, to Lawrence on Dec. 5. The students will help runners cross roads, he said.
