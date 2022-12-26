SALEM, Mass. — The defense attorney for accused child murderer Marvin “Skip” McClendon says the DNA evidence collected in the Lawrence cold case is “not sufficient” and is asking a judge to dismiss the indictment against his client.
DNA from McClendon, 75, of Alabama was found under the fingernails of Melissa Ann “Missy” Tremblay, 11, who was killed in Lawrence on Sept. 11, 1988, a prosecutor said previously.
Defense attorney Henry Fasoldt said prosecutors “failed” to show the DNA belonged to McClendon, instead of other male relatives.
Also, Fasoldt said a “genetic profile” belonging to a “different man” was found near one of Tremblay’s stab wounds.
“This DNA evidence, critical to the Commonwealth’s case, is not sufficient to establish probable cause that a McClendon committed the murder,” Fasoldt wrote in a motion to dismiss.
The motion is scheduled to be discussed in superior court on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
McClendon is charged with first degree murder which carries the penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
In 1988, McClendon, who was 41 at the time, was known as an “angry, violent drunk” who frequented strip clubs and had “relations” with women in the back of his van, Assistant District Attorney Jessica Strasnick said at a previous court hearing.
McClendon is accused of stabbing Tremblay to death and leaving her body on the tracks near a rail freight terminal near South Broadway and Andover Street in Lawrence. When her body was found, her left leg had been severed by a train car.
“Specifically, the defendant’s DNA was found under the fingernails of the 11-year-old victim. The defendant offers no innocent explanation for this discovery,” Strasnick wrote in court papers.
Strasnick, pointing to the DNA profile in court papers, said McClendon also had connections to the city of Lawrence, is left-handed, which an expert said the killer was, and “like the killer ... drove a van like the van seen near the victim immediately before her disappearance.”
Fasoldt has unsuccessfully tried to get McClendon released on $50,000 bail. He remains held without bail at Middleton Jail.
At the time of Tremblay’s murder, McClendon lived in Lawrence where he worked as a handyman. He was also employed by the state’s Department of Corrections on intermittent dates from 1970 to 2002. He receives a $35,000 annual pension from the state, Fasoldt said.
In 2002, McClendon moved to Bremen, Alabama, where he had a home at the end of dirt road on property surrounded by family members. In April, when he was arrested in the cold case murder, McClendon remarked to Massachusetts state troopers that “at least I got 20 years of my pension,” Strasnick said.
An arrest in the 33-year-old cold case was made in late April when investigators were able to use the DNA of relatives of McClendon to identify him as a suspect, authorities said.
A brother of McClendon’s testified before the Essex County grand jury, which later handed down a first degree indictment against him.
In the motion to dismiss, Fasoldt wrote McClendon, his father, and McClendon’s brother, Timothy, were pinpointed in the investigation by police. Other McClendon relatives lived outside Massachusetts and denied visiting at the time of the murder, he wrote.
“The investigation ultimately focused on Mr. McClendon over these family members because of certain additional information; the fact that he is left-handed, his possible connections to Lawrence, his access to a van in 1988, his lifestyle in 1988 and his conduct and remarks to police during their investigation,” Fasoldt wrote.
Fasoldt wrote his client was interviewed by police for three hours about Tremblay’s murder. For the duration of the interview, “he repeatedly denied any involvement in Ms. Tremblay’s death,” Fasoldt said.
Also, Fasoldt wrote there are no known eye witnesses to the murder, there is no indication McClendon knew Tremblay and there “would be no apparent motive for him to kill her.”
“In order to support the indictment of Mr. McClendon, the evidence presented to the grand jury had to demonstrate that a DNA profile generated from a swab of Ms. Tremblay’s fingernails belonged to her killer, and that the DNA belonged to Mr. McClendon rather than any of his male relatives or other persons with a similar genetic profile. It did not,” Fasoldt wrote in the motion to dismiss.
At Middleton Jail, McClendon is kept in protective custody in a cell at the jail and is not permitted to leave unless a guard escorts him.
As a retired corrections officer who is accused of murdering a child “he is at an elevated risk of violence from other inmates during his incarceration,” Fasoldt wrote in court papers.
“In practice, this means that Mr. McClendon does not leave his cell until approximately 11 p.m. each night. At that time, he is permitted to shower followed by a short period of recreation,” Fasoldt wrote.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.